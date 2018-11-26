All of that is important because beneath the New Year's Six games, there are nine bowl games that can feature SEC teams, and those games are arranged in a hierarchy of sorts. If both LSU and Florida make a New Year's Six bowl, that pushes Missouri one spot higher on said hierarchy.

Bowl announcements will not be made official until Dec. 2, but now that the regular season has come to a close, we can project likely scenarios for Missouri's postseason destination. The Tigers' landing spot will hinge largely on where several SEC teams that finished ahead of them in the standings wind up. Georgia and Alabama will surely play in New Year's Six bowl games, with at least one of them in the College Football Playoff. In addition, at least one other SEC team will likely get a bid to a New Year's Six game (my guess is Florida to the Peach Bowl), and it's possible that two teams could play in such games (next in line would likely be LSU).

After finishing the regular season 8-4, the Missouri football team will play in a bowl game. That much we know for sure. Which destination, however, remains a mystery, as does who the Tigers will face once they get there.

The top game beneath the New Year's Six bowls is the Citrus Bowl. Missouri played there in 2014, but the Tigers didn't finish high enough in the conference standings to return to Orlando this season. If one of Florida or LSU doesn't wind up in a New Year's Six bowl, that team will likely play in the Citrus Bowl. If both teams make New Year's Six games, Kentucky would be the most likely occupant of the Citrus Bowl.

Beneath the Citrus Bowl are six "Tier One" bowl games. That's where Missouri fits into the picture. For the second season in a row, the Tigers will likely play in one of those games — the Outback Bowl, the TaxSlayer Bowl, the Texas Bowl, the Music City Bowl, the Belk Bowl and the Liberty Bowl. Each is supposed to be considered equal in prestige, meaning Missouri could theoretically land in any of the six games. But in reality, there's a clear pecking order among those games, with the Outback and TaxSlayer Bowls situated at the top end and the Liberty Bowl likely getting last pick. The games also take geography into account (which is why Missouri appears least likely to travel to Charlotte for the Belk Bowl) and would be unlikely to send Missouri to the Texas Bowl for the second season in a row.

With all that in mind, here is a breakdown of the possible landing spots for the Tigers, in order of likelihood (sort of):

TaxSlayer Bowl

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Opposing conference: Big Ten

Possible opponents: Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State

Given the choice, Missouri would certainly like to end its season in Florida, and the TaxSlayer Bowl appears to be the best chance to make that happen. The matchup, formerly known as the Gator Bowl, would pit the Tigers against the fourth- or fifth-best team in the Big Ten pecking order. Missouri's best shot here is Texas A&M being slotted in the Texas Bowl. Mississippi State played in Jacksonville last year and presumably won't return.

Music City Bowl

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Opposing conference: ACC

Possible opponents: Miami, North Carolina State, Boston College

Along with the TaxSlayer Bowl, the Music City is probably the co-favorite to land Missouri. It certainly makes sense from a geography standpoint, as Nashville would be a drivable destination for Missouri fans. One interesting note: It's possible that the Tigers could face a Big Ten team in the Music City Bowl or an ACC team in the TaxSlayer Bowl, as each conference has a representative play in each game a total of three times in six years. Since the ACC sent a team to the TaxSlayer bowl the past two seasons, however, it will almost certainly have a team in the Music City Bowl this season. Texas A&M or Auburn could figure in here, but again, the Aggies seem to be a better fit for Houston and Auburn probably isn't going to travel en masse to any bowl game after a disappointing season where it started in the top ten and ended up 7-5.

Outback Bowl

Location: Tampa, Florida

Opposing conference: Big Ten

Possible opponents: Penn State, Michigan State

Missouri would probably need both Florida and LSU to earn New Year's Six bowl bids in order to bring the Outback Bowl into play, and even then it's not a sure thing. If that happens and Kentucky winds up in the Citrus Bowl, the Outback Bowl, which generally has first choice among the top tier games, might choose Texas A&M or Mississippi State over Missouri.

Liberty Bowl

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Opposing conference: Big 12

Possible opponents: Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU

It's probably unlikely that the Tigers would fall to the Liberty Bowl, but if either Florida or LSU falls to the Citrus Bowl and the TaxSlayer and Music City bowls favor other teams over Missouri, it's not impossible. It's the closest in proximity to Columbia of all the team's probable destinations.