Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry felt like it was only a matter of time until a Power Five school extended his star point guard, Anton Brookshire, a scholarship. Largely due to his size, Brookshire had to wait three high school seasons for his first high-major offer. After he got it, he didn't want to wait any longer. Less than 48 hours after receiving a scholarship offer from Missouri, Brookshire announced his commitment to the Tigers Friday morning. The Springfield native is the first 2021 commit for Cuonzo Martin and his staff. Brookshire also had offers from Missouri State, Bradley, Tennessee State, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, UNLV and Illinois-Chicago and interest from Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Belmont.

Brookshire has started at point guard for Kickapoo since he arrived there as a freshman. McHenry said that, while he hasn't always possessed the same size and athleticism as his competition, he's always been a gifted scorer, and his game has steadily improved each year. He averaged 20.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game during his junior season, including a 33-point performance against national power Oak Hill Academy. Brookshire led Kickapoo to the Class 5 state semifinals before the postseason was abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "He’s a good athlete, but he’s not a great athlete," McHenry said of Brookshire. "But he’s as skilled as they come in his ball-handling, his basketball IQ, his shooting. I think those skills that he possesses can go up against really anyone in the nation.” McHenry also told a story that illustrated Brookshire's toughness. In February, on the morning Kickapoo was set to play a district tournament game, Brookshire's mother passed away unexpectedly. Brookshire still suited up that night and didn't miss a game during the postseason. "He’s had to kind of grow up pretty quick and deal with that, and through all that adversity, still led our team to a Final Four appearance, or what would have been a Final Four appearance," McHenry said. "So kind of goes as a testament to his character and his perseverance as an individual.”