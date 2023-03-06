Missouri senior forward Kobe Brown was voted to the All-SEC First Team and named the conference’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league’s 14 head coaches on Monday.

Brown is enjoying a career season with the Tigers, averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 55.2% from the field, 45.3% on 3-pointers and 80.3% from the free throw line. The Huntsville, Ala. native also boasts a 3.594 GPA as a general studies major and earned a 4.0 during the fall semester, making the Dean’s List for the fifth time in his four years at Mizzou.

It’s Brown’s second time receiving postseason acknowledgment, making the All-SEC Second Team last season. He’s the first Tiger to make the First Team since Dru Smith did so in 2021. He becomes the only Mizzou player who’s ever received the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

The team received other recognition on Monday as well, returning to the AP Top 25 Poll as the No. 25-ranked school. Brown was voted to the All-SEC First Team by the USA Today network, which also selected Dennis Gates as the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Missouri will enter the SEC tournament as the No. 4 seed, receiving a double bye to advance directly to the quarterfinals. The Tigers will take on No. 5 seed Tennessee, No. 12 seed South Carolina or No. 13 seed Ole Miss on Friday at 2 p.m. CT