“The first half, I truly believe our guys went out and competed with the best of their ability,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “We fought. We fought our hearts out. We fought. The second half, we tried to fight but we just ran out of gas. That's what I would say.”

But for this current iteration of iteration of Missouri, the edge was too tall a mountain to climb. The Tigers rolled over in the second half, allowing MSU to run away with a 75-51 victory.

A previous iteration of this team — one that was both healthier and full of confidence — could’ve made up that deficit. This is, after all, the same group that completed a 20-point comeback in a 70-68 road win over Minnesota just three months ago.

The Tigers were still banged up, with just senior forward Jesus Carralero Martin returning from injury in time for the team’s matchup with Mississippi State on Saturday. But they still went toe-to-toe with the Bulldogs for most of the first 20 minutes. As they headed toward the Mizzou Arena locker rooms, the gold and black only trailed 30-26.

The hosts’ first half could’ve looked a lot worse. Mizzou’s offense barely picked up any steam, the team shooting 37.5% from the field, 3-10 from the 3-point line and 5-8 at the free throw line. The players struggled taking care of the ball, coughing up 10 times. Graduate senior guard Nick Honor appeared to be the only player with any rhythm, knocking down a trio of 3s to lead the team with 11 points during the period.

MU made up for it with its defensive effort, though. The Tigers limited All-SEC big man Tolu Smith’s impact on the game, holding him to seven points. Mississippi State (15-8, 5-6 SEC) was forced to settle for shots from beyond the arc despite being a below-average team from deep. The Bulldogs didn’t take particularly good care of the ball, either, giving it up seven times, leading to four points in the other direction.

“In the first half, we did a great job. There's no doubt about it. We were exchanging guys, we went from Mabor (Majak), Jordan (Butler), Jesus was in there, and even Connor Vanover. And those guys did a good job defensively plugging some gaps,” Gates said. “So the first half, that's what I'm saying. It was unbelievable fight, it was unreal fight. And I think our guys just ran out of that energy that you needed, that fire in your eye that you needed to go out there and put two halves of basketball together.”

MSU opened the second half drilling a triple from the left corner to extend the lead to nine. Missouri junior guard Curt Lewis got downhill and answered with a layup at the other end. But the visitors would follow up by going on a 17-2 run, opening up a 50-30 lead on Mizzou.

The Tigers’ turnover margin got even worse, the Bulldogs coming away with nine steals in the second half. The defense took a gigantic step backward, especially in transition, as Mississippi State shot 54.8% from the field. Ten different players scored for the Bulldogs. The hosts, on the other hand, saw its offensive percentages dip even further, dropping to 30.4% from the field and shooting 0-8 from distance. Missed all four of his shots from the floor, scoring just four points in the second half off of free throws to finish the game with a team-high 15.

“It was just like, you know, anytime we tried to get a little wind just from scoring or getting back in transition, they either came up with an offensive rebound or a putback or an and-1,” Honor said. “So like, stuff like that, I think in the first half, we did way better job of stopping that even though they were playing well. But it's kind of like you said, in the second half, we just didn't fight back. Once they hit first, we didn't really respond like we know we should have.”

MSU outscored the Tigers 45-25 in the second half, resulting in Missouri’s 11th consecutive loss. The loss ensures the team will have a below-.500 record to finish the regular season — not that there was much doubt before Saturday’s game.

Mizzou has a week-long break to recharge and recover from everything that’s been ailing them. Gates knows the second-half effort has to be better for the Tigers to avoid going winless in league play.

“Mississippi State is one of the most physical teams in the country, the most physical team in our conference, and I thought our guys withstood that in the first half,” Gates said. “The second half, when you run out of gas and you try — I thought our guys tried.”