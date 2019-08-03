Join the team!
football
Camp Video: Ryan Walters
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Missouri held its second practice of fall camp on Saturday morning. After the workout we talked with defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
