Mizzou will be without a pair of forwards for Wednesday night's home game against No. 25 Arkansas. Senior Noah Carter and sophomore Mabor Majak have been ruled out due to health and safety protocols, sources confirmed to PowerMizzou.com .

Carter is the Tigers' third-leading scorer, averaging 10.7 points per game, and second-leading rebounder, securing 4.7 per game. Carter has come off the bench in his past seven games but is still averaging 21.6 minutes. Mabak, a walk-on, has made four appearances this season, totaling six minutes.

The Tigers and Razorbacks will tip off at 8:00 at Mizzou Arena. Missouri (13-4, 2-3 SEC) has lost two in a row. Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) has lost its last three. The Razorbacks won the first meeting between the teams 74-68 in Fayetteville two weeks ago. Carter had seven points and three rebounds in that game. Majak did not play.

The Tigers' next game is Saturday evening against No. 4 Alabama. It is not yet known if Carter and Majak will be available for that contest.

PowerMizzou will update this story with any further information as it becomes available.