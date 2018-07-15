Catching up with Missouri's key 2020 targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
While the time has come for many 2019 recruits to trim down their college lists and schedule official visits, the Missouri coaching staff has already started looking toward 2020. The Tigers have of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news