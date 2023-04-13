Today is Florida's last day of spring football and its spring game.

Missouri finished spring football over three weeks ago and is moving onto the next portion of its offseason, and until the transfer portal opens May 1-15 things may enter a bit of a quiet period around the program. So, while we give the Tigers a break for a little while there's nothing stopping us from checking out what their 2023 Power 5 opponents' rosters are looking like.

Florida is going through a true roster overhaul with over 20 players transferring to other schools and 10 more declaring for the NFL Draft.

Starting with the players the Gators lost to the draft the headliner is quarterback Anthony Richardson, who had an alright, but not spectacular 2022 campaign.

He completed 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games a season ago. He was also the team's third-leading rusher with 654 yards and nine touchdowns on 176 carries (6.3 yards per game).

Richardson has now shot up draft boards and is almost a lock to be drafted in the top 10 due to his NFL Combine performance and his potential.

Wide receiver Justin Shorter, who was the Gators' second-leading receiver, caught 29 passes for 577 yards and a pair of touchdowns in nine games. He's projected to be somewhere between a seventh-round pick and a (priority) undrafted free agent.

Left tackle Richard Gouraige started all 13 games last season and had a pass-blocking grade of 78.9 and a run-blocking grade of 68.7, according to PFF College. He also gave up just one sack and 12 pressures but also had five penalties.

Gouraige appears to be in a similar boat to Shorter draft position-wise.

One of the better players in the draft, right guard O'Cyrus Torrence, could sneak into the end of the first round.

Torrence had a pass-blocking grade of 89.9 and a run-blocking grade of 76.1. He only allowed eight pressures in 11 games in 2022 and he didn't commit a penalty or allow a sack.

His run-blocking grade was the second-best in the nation among guards who played seven games or more.



Former five-star defensive tackle Gervon Dexter looks to be a lock as a day-two pick for a team (particularly one that runs a 3-4) needing someone with immense size to plug up a gap or two.

The 6-foot-6 and 310-pounder recorded 55 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass deflection and an interception in 13 games a season ago.

The Gators' fourth leading tackler from a season ago, Ventrell Miller, had 74 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a pair of pass deflections, a couple of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 11 games.

He had 11 tackles and two tackles for loss in the win over Missouri last season.

He is projected to be a day-three pick.

Another linebacker departing for the draft is Amari Burney, who was a true stat sheet stuffer.

He was the team's third-leading tackler last season with 79 tackles to go with nine tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

He's not projected to get drafted but could be another priority undrafted free agent if he doesn't slide into the seventh round.

In addition to losing a pair of starting linebackers the team also will lose a pair of starting safeties in Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III.

Torrence was the team's leading tackler a season ago with 84 tackles to go with a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 12 games.

He's expected to be selected somewhere in the fifth round or possibly at the top of the sixth.

Lastly, Dean, who was the Gators' second-leading tackler could be drafted in the same range Torrence could be selected.

In 12 games, Dean recorded 81 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a pair of fumble recoveries a season ago.

When you include Dexter being the team's fifth-leading tackler Florida will be losing its five leading tacklers from 2022.

Lastly, someone Missouri fans have already started to become a bit familiar with is safety Tre'Vez Johnson, who transferred to Mizzou in early January.

Johnson recorded 26 tackles, two pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He was ranked as the No. 315 overall available transfer.

For more information about Johnson, you can find it here.