"Hollender was the one really drove this ship, and of course, there’s no question when it comes to Coach Cuonzo," McKinney Sr. said. "It doesn't get better than him."

McKinney Sr. specifically praised the recruiting efforts of Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin and assistant coach Chris Hollender . He said the two made the younger McKinney feel like a priority.

"Family close enough to come to games, coaching, Jimmy — everything was put into the package," McKinney Sr. said. "With all those positive things going on, it was pretty easy to make that decision.”

Monday night, four-star guard Mario McKinney committed to Missouri, giving the Tiger basketball team its first commitment in the 2019 class. Not only did McKinney grow up less than two hours away from the Missouri campus in St. Louis, his cousin, Jimmy McKinney , played for the Tigers from 2002-2006. McKinney's father, Mario McKinney Sr. , said that those factors, combined with the coaching staff at Missouri, made the college choice easy for his son.

Corey Frazier, who coached McKinney on the AAU circuit with Brad Beal Elite, believes Missouri is a good fit for McKinney from a basketball perspective. Martin has talked often in his year-and-a-half at Missouri about implementing a "positionless" scheme, and Frazier believes McKinney's athleticism and defensive tenacity will allow him to fit the scheme well.

"Defensively, he’ll be able to get out and pressure the ball, get out on the break, show his athleticism," Frazier said. "With positionless basketball, what basketball’s becoming today, I think the system will fit him fine."

McKinney primarily plays point guard for his high school team, Vashon, but with Brad Beal Elite he played more of a combo role, handling the point at times but more often playing off the ball. Frazier said McKinney is likely better suited to playing as a combo guard in college, at least until he improves his decision-making. Frazier said decision-making and shot selection are the areas in which McKinney most needs to improve.

"The biggest things for all kids entering college, it’s no longer about you, it’s about making plays for others, especially from that lead spot, one or two," Frazier said. "So making plays for other people, as well as taking good shots, because you can’t take sporadic and wild shots at the collegiate level."

McKinney is the latest in a succession of St. Louis-area players who have come to Missouri since Martin took over at head coach. In two offseasons, Martin now landed five players from the area: high school prospects Torrence Watson, Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon and Illinois transfer Mark Smith. With several talented players currently rising through the high school ranks in the area, Frazier said landing McKinney could be "huge" in keeping that pipeline alive.

Most notably, the Tiger coaching staff has turned its full attention to wooing McKinney's Brad Beal Elite teammate and longtime friend E.J. Liddell. Asked whether his son will make a recruiting pitch for Liddell to join him in committing to Missouri, McKinney Sr. said he'd let the Liddell family make their own choice, but his son's commitment to the Tigers couldn't hurt.

"They’ve been playing together for a while, and they know what he does and what he brings," McKinney Sr. said. "I think that if they’re smart enough, they’ll make the right decision.”