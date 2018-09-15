Missouri has landed their fifth in-state commitment, the latest coming from Parkway North (Mo.) wide receiver CJ Boone, who announced his decision on his Instagram account Saturday afternoon.

The three-star prospect received an offer from the Tigers back in February 1st and visited Columbia twice over the summer, most recently for their annual Night at the Zou event in late July.

Boone chose Mizzou over over a final six that included Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas, Indiana, and Kentucky.

"I always have a good connection with Coach A.J. (Ofodile), he's really down to earth and he knows where all the players come from," he told PowerMizzou.com after his first visit this summer.

"They like that I'm a tall, fast receiver that can high point the football. Marcus (Washington) is the same way and he (Ofodile) said we would be a perfect fit for their offense."

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound prospect will take an official visit to Missouri next weekend when the Tigers host Georgia.

The St. Louis product also plans to take official visits to Indiana and Kentucky as well.

Boone becomes the 12th overall commitment in the Tigers' recruiting class. He also becomes the fifth in-state prospect to pledge to the home state school, joining Jack Buford, Martez Manuel, Maurice Massey, and Arvell Ferguson.