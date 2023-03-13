Missouri received another commitment from the class of 2024 with the commitment of West quarterback Daniel Kaelin out of Bellevue, Nebraska. The three-star prospect initially got offered by the Tigers last March and recently visited the school in mid-December and again over the weekend. He picked the Tigers over Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan State, Vanderbilt and several other Power 5 schools. Kaelin stands at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and is ranked as the fourth-best player in the state of Nebraska.

He amassed 3,361 total yards and 39 total touchdowns in 11 games in his junior season. "I think what has been most important to me thus far and what I continue to hit on is just the relationships with the coaches," Kaelin said. "Especially the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at each university because that is who will be coaching me the most. Along with that comes the fit systematically for the offense. I'm not a true dual-threat by any means, but I can make plays with my feet when I need to, but I'm definitely more of a pro style quarterback. I want to pass the ball, not necessarily just slinging it all over but, I think a pro style offense is something that fits me. Then I'd say the overall culture and fit and a place that can develop me to my highest potential so that I can hopefully one day play at the highest level." Kaelin joins three-star tight end Whit Hafer and offensive lineman Ryan Jostes as class of 2024 Mizzou commitments.