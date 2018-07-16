Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-16 12:28:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Columbia native Mosley back in communication with Missouri

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou.com
@mitchell4d
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Isiaih Mosley lives about a two-minute drive from Missouri’s campus. Growing up, when he and his friends dreamed of playing college basketball, they imagined themselves in Tiger uniforms. Mosley sa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}