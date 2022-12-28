You might want to go ahead and get your tickets now, Mizzou fans. There’s about to be a run. What we’ve got here is a legitimately fun basketball team. And a legitimately good one to boot.

Seventeen days ago, the Tigers played their first big game. And let’s be honest, they looked completely unprepared for the moment nearly from the jump in a 95-67 loss to Kansas.

Memo: This team is scared of nothing now.

That's the main takeaway from a 89-75 win over Kentucky. The Tigers will lose some games. They are far from perfect. But they’ll back down from absolutely nothing.

Was that a lesson learned in the Kansas game or is it who they are?

“It's only a loss if you allow things afterward to not be corrected. It's only a loss if you don't learn from the situation,” head coach Dennis Gates said Wednesday in reflection. “I thought we had a great atmosphere. Again, our fans did a wonderful job. We just didn't give them enough and I thought we could see a gap free game tonight where guys were able to get lost in a fight.”

I'm not sure it was much of a fight. But whatever fight there was, Missouri was ready.

Since that loss to Kansas, the Tigers have beaten UCF on a 40-footer at the buzzer, humiliated Illinois in St. Louis and stood toe-to-toe with a Kentucky that might not be vintage Kentucky, but still boasts the national player of the year, the best point guard in the SEC and three extra value meals worth of prep all-Americans.

But here is Kobe Brown, just two weeks removed from Missouri fans asking why he always disappeared in big games, playing like the 1/18th pole SEC Player of the Year, draining threes—and posing after he does so—and bullying his way down around the trees for 30 points and six rebounds.

Over there is D’Moi Hodge, who does not use the words “bad” and “shot” in the same sentence and if he ever had a shred of conscience on a basketball court, left it at one of his stops between the British Virgin Islands and State College of Florida and Cleveland State and Columbia. He was 6-for-12 from the floor for 15 points including a dagger three that halted a potential Kentucky run around the 14-minute mark of the second half.

Out there is point guard Nick Honor, the smallest man on the court. He takes only three shots and misses them all. But he grabs perhaps the biggest offensive rebound of the game leading to a Kobe Brown three and spends the rest of the night throwing passes to dudes nobody else sees.