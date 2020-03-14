That all disappeared on Wednesday, thanks to this thing called coronavirus, which a couple of weeks ago seemed like a distant threat that was really bad in other parts of the world, but not something we were really paying all that much attention to.

At some point he couldn't hold back the tears. Most of his teammates, from what I understand, couldn't either. They'd trained for this for five months, six days a week most weeks, quite often twice a day. They'd given up their mornings and their nights and their weekends. Most of them had their sights set on times this weekend that would set them up to attend bigger meets, to improve their standing in the eyes of college coaches, to help them achieve another step in a sport that has dominated the last ten years of their lives and given them so much joy (and pain and heartbreak) and so many opportunities.

Minutes later he got a notification from his swim coach that the sectional swim meet, which was set to start the following morning and run through Sunday, was canceled. The next day, USA Swimming canceled every sanctioned meet in the country for 30 days, which included a meet he and his teammates were supposed to attend in St. Petersburg, FL in two weeks.

I was covering spring football and my wife was at work so my son put some plastic bags on his hands and cleaned up after his dog. He FaceTimed my wife at work to explain the situation and air his frustration.

My 17-year-old son walked into our house on Wednesday afternoon and was greeted by a trail of dog shit across our living room floor. And, no, I never thought that would be the first sentence of a story I wrote.

I felt, and feel, terrible for my son and his friends. All athletes work hard. I would argue none work any harder than swimmers, who are in the pool before you're awake and don't get out of it until you've eaten dinner and target two or three weekends a year where they hit their peak. One of those weekends just got taken away from them. The only solace we have been able to give him over the last three days is that misery loves company...and he has a whole hell of a lot of company right now.

In the last 60 hours, those of us who love sports have lost everything. Well, everything except the UFC. The NBA and NHL seasons are on hold. Major League Baseball suspended spring training and is starting late. The Masters and the Boston Marathon are in flux. The NCAA Tournament isn't going to happen for the first time in 81 years.

Most people understand the reasons. I don't think most would argue with them. All of this pales in comparison to anyone who has lost a loved one or who knows someone who is sick. Yeah, the games are far less important than human lives and if skipping the games will help save lives, then of course, by all means, do it.

But it still sucks.

When I was in eighth grade, Missouri lost to Northern Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. I found out when I was in band class. It was three decades ago and I've never gone to school or worked a full day when Mizzou was playing in the tournament since unless that work involved covering the tournament. March isn't a month to me. March Madness is. I may not tweet about it 365 days a year like some who cover this sport, but the first two weekends of the tournament are an unofficial holiday in my world. I've watched games on my phone at pro day (that was supposed to happen Monday at Mizzou and isn't happening now either), listened to them on the radio in my car, attended them and planted my ass on the couch for them. But I've always followed them. And they've always been there. Every March. And now they aren't.

The first Monday in April, I watch the Royals on TV in the afternoon and then I meet up with some friends and have a few drinks while we watch the national championship game. Not this year. I don't know what I'm doing that Monday...but I know it won't be that.

Everybody reading this (all eight of you)--or everybody that reads anything I write--is a sports fan. It's the only reason you'd possibly have found your way to my little corner of the Internet. Some of us love every event for which they keep score. Some of us really love one sport. Some of us like soccer or tennis or hockey or baseball or wrestling. But we all love sports in some form. We don't have that for a while now. And we don't really know when we will again.

Professionally, the next month is going to be a giant pain in the ass. We joked with Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk at a press conference on Friday afternoon that we'd see him in August (it really might not be a joke). It's possible there are a handful of softball and baseball games in April and May if things settle down and the SEC decides those sports can be played again, but for the most part, we're looking at five months without a Mizzou game to write about. We'll still find stories. I'll offer up food recommendations and Amazon and Netflix shows to binge in the mailbag every week. Recruiting (banned by the NCAA for the next 32 days) will eventually start back up and kids will still commit and such, as Tyler Macon did yesterday. But I've gotten a lot of texts in the last few days basically asking "When you're a sportswriter and there are no sports to write about, what do you do?" And the truth is, we aren't all that sure right now.

We'll figure that part out, though. That's not the hard part.

The hard part is not watching the Masters on Sunday in April. It's not celebrating Cinderella and tearing up at "One Shining Moment." It's not holding out hope, at least for nine innings, that the Kansas City Royals are a whole lot better than we think they are. It's not getting to see the Blues defend the Cup or Giannis try to bring a title to Milwaukee. It's not having something--anything--to watch besides Super Bowl LIV...again. The hard part is not being able to watch your kid swim and live or die with every stroke.

We're sports fans without sports.

I don't mean to be overly dramatic. We'll make it. I read books. I like spending time with my family. Maybe at some point we'll even be able to take a trip outside the city limits again.

My son will have another swim meet and eventually I'll be back to sweating in the bleachers in the middle of winter and wondering exactly why I wanted these eight-hour meets to come back so I could see him in the water for seven minutes. There are a lot of athletes out there who don't have another meet or another match or another game. All of us should ache for them. If your season or your career ends because somebody was better than you, that's sports. If it ends because some stupid virus means nobody can get within six feet of anybody else for a few weeks, that's a little tougher to take.

That's like walking in and finding a pile of dog shit on your floor. Seems like an apt metaphor for the week.