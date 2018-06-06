Ticker
football

Commit Analysis: Jack Buford

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Missouri picked up its third commitment of the 2019 class and its first on the offensive line when Lutheran North's Jack Buford jumped on board Wednesday afternoon. We take a look at what it means for the Tigers.

Current commitments: 3

Projected total commitments: 25

Remaining spots: 22

Offensive linemen committed: 1

Offensive linemen projected: 4-5

Remaining spots: 3-4

