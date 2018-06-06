Commit Analysis: Jack Buford
Missouri picked up its third commitment of the 2019 class and its first on the offensive line when Lutheran North's Jack Buford jumped on board Wednesday afternoon. We take a look at what it means for the Tigers.
Current commitments: 3
Projected total commitments: 25
Remaining spots: 22
Offensive linemen committed: 1
Offensive linemen projected: 4-5
Remaining spots: 3-4
