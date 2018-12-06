Commit Analysis: Jonathan Nance
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It was a quite a graduate transfer haul for Missouri on Tuesday night. Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant kicked off the festivities by announcing his intentions to transfer to Mizzou.Then, me...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news