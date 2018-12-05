Commits and players react to Kelly Bryant news
The Missouri sports world was buzzing last night as former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant announced his intentions to transfer to Mizzou. Moments later, former Arkansas wide receiver Jonathan Nance announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.
Here are some reactions from some of the current players at Mizzou and the commitments.
COMMITS:
Happiest day of my life!!!! pic.twitter.com/5IKPYJq9rR— Martez Manuel (@martezmanuel13) December 5, 2018
it’s BEEEN Locked In ... YALL gotta stop doubting me ... I’ve Never Steered Y’all Wrong Have I ???🐯‼️ #MIZ WELCOME BROTHER 🐯🐯🐯 @KellyB125 pic.twitter.com/Yqedi5bE7L— C J B ⁵🎱. (@Cjay5k) December 5, 2018
Welcome family 🐯 #MIZ #ShowMe https://t.co/gXD5qwIUb1— FAC✖️TOR (@xfactormaurice) December 5, 2018
Let em hate big bro dey wouldn’t understand 😼🐯 https://t.co/e4FrPza6UM— Jack Buford (@jackjack2k19) December 5, 2018
Uhh ohh 👀😎 https://t.co/LD1tDtV5DR— Jalani Williams ⁹ (@jalaniw9) December 5, 2018
MIZ🐯〽️ https://t.co/v2dg7dz2qw— Shimmy❄️ (@ShemarPearl) December 5, 2018
Let’s gooooooooo 💛 https://t.co/GqMSLLYWBf— G O D S S O N 🕊 (@Chris5shearin) December 5, 2018
CURRENT PLAYERS:
It’s finna be dangerous ... 🤭— Jalen Knox (@JalenKnox9_) December 5, 2018
- WR, Jalen Knox
Mood pic.twitter.com/rcUD4ad08U— 95 (@BIGJ5K) December 5, 2018
- DT, Jordan Elliot
😶we are about to take over...🤫M-I-Z🐯 https://t.co/SClRTXMHR3— Khmari Thompson⚡️ (@nx_prodigy) December 5, 2018
- WR, Khmari Thompson
My brudda ! Gotta go out with a bang 💯. Real Gulfport pic.twitter.com/eQBKstplLH— Bidness (@Richaud_Floyd17) December 5, 2018