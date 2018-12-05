Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-05 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Commits and players react to Kelly Bryant news

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
The Missouri sports world was buzzing last night as former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant announced his intentions to transfer to Mizzou. Moments later, former Arkansas wide receiver Jonathan Nance announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.

Here are some reactions from some of the current players at Mizzou and the commitments.

COMMITS:

CURRENT PLAYERS:

- WR, Jalen Knox

- DT, Jordan Elliot

- WR, Khmari Thompson

- WR, Richaud Floyd (HS teammates with Jonathan Nance)

