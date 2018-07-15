Missouri picked up its second running back commitment on Sunday when Vanguard (Fla.) product Glover Cook announced his decision on Twitter.

For the three-star prospect and former Louisville commit, there were a few key factors that played into his decision.

"I have a former teammate that's there, Tyree Gillespie, and they run a fast paced offense," Cook explained.

"When they came down and checked me out during spring practice I had a great connection with Coach (Cornell) Ford, so I could really see myself playing for them. He likes that I'm an every down back and I can do it all."

Cook hasn't been to Missouri yet, but plans on getting to Columbia sometime during the upcoming season.

"I'm going to wait until during the season so I can watch Tyree (Gillespie) play."

While he's committed to Missouri, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect admits he isn't completely shutting down his recruiting process.

"I'm not done with the recruiting process. I'm going to take other officials, but Missouri will for sure be an official visit for me."

Right now, two other schools are in the running to get official visits during the season for Cook, who doesn't plan on signing early.

"Most likely Arkansas and Oregon," he said. "I plan on taking all five official visits. I'm going to spread them out during the season because I'm not going to sign until February."