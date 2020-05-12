Decision coming soon for safety target Jordan Lovett
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
North Hardin (Ky.) safety Jordan Lovett was able to make it to Missouri right before the current recruiting shutdown for a junior day visit. In turn, the Tigers ended up making the Top 7 for the th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news