“They both have two different paths that they'll have to take. But I think the overall objective is for these young men to do well enough so that they can sign and prepare to sign a second contract, not just their first,” Gates said. “They have great coaches, they are great organizations, they have all-stars and people that our young guys can learn from … So I'm excited for them to learn from those leaders within those organizations as well.”

Gates' ties to L.A. became even stronger Thursday night with a pair of former Tigers heading to the west coast, as Kobe Brown was drafted by the Clippers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft and Hodge signed a two-way contract with the Lakers shortly after the draft ended.

When he became the head coach at Cleveland State the next season, he hired Dru Joyce III as an assistant coach — the former high school teammate of Los Angeles Lakers all-star forward LeBron James . Joyce used to take the Vikings — players like D’Moi Hodge , Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg — to watch games at his alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary, in Akron, Ohio, hoping to see James and his family there. When Gates was named the head coach at Missouri, he brought in Kyle Smithpeters as an assistant, who’d gotten Jay Scrubb drafted by the Clippers with the 55th overall pick in 2020 directly from John A. Logan College while Smithpeters was the head coach there. Scrubb became the first player drafted out of junior college since Donta Smith in 2004.

Dennis Gates has had a connection to Los Angeles for a while now. One of his first coaching opportunities came from the L.A. Clippers, who gave him a role as a skill development coach during the 2002-03 season. The Clippers drafted two of Florida State’s players while Gates was an assistant coach with the Seminoles in 2019, taking Mfiondu Kabengele in the first round with the 27th pick and Terance Mann in the second round with the 48th overall pick.

Gates and Mizzou associate head coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young watched the draft from Brown’s home in Huntsville, Ala. When Brown got the call from the Clippers, Gates said he took a few steps back to see the reaction of Brown’s parents and absorb the emotions of those closest to him.

Both coaches long considered Brown to be a first-round pick. They were glad another team thought the same.

“There was no one in this draft class that I thought was more powerful, skilled and versatile,” Gates said. “I thought Kobe did enough consistently over the last four years of his basketball career to show how important he could be to a franchise. And you know, they're getting a great player. They're getting someone who is a winner, someone who is definitely focused but someone who has dreams and aspirations to become more.”

Gates also said that Hodge and his family attended the draft in person, along with assistant coach Ryan Sharbaugh, who’d known the Tortola, British Virgin Islands native since they were at Cleveland State together. Gates noted that Hodge was “very close to getting his name called by two or three franchises.”

Though it didn’t end up happening, Hodge still earned an opportunity to become the first NBA player from the BVI and suit up alongside one of the best basketball players of all time in James. Gates FaceTimed with Hodge soon after he heard from the Lakers and thinks Hodge will take the chance in stride, just as he has at every other stop along his career.

“I'll say this: He better get out of LeBron's way. And when he catches the ball, he better be able to make some shots,” Gates said. “But also, on the other side, I think he's a disrupter. He's an energy-giver, but he's a locker-room guy. He's a great young man … I think he has to continue to grow, be prepared for the journey, learn, listen, have his eyes wide open and be prepared when his number's called. He has to be able to treat a G League game like an NBA game and his development will flourish.”

Gates is proud to send a pair of players to the next level. He’s hopeful that other former Tigers, Gomillion and DeAndre Gholston, can find their way onto a G League roster. He recalled that at his introductory press conference with Missouri, he spoke about raising banners, cutting down nets and being able to “sit on draft day with families and see dreams come true.” He’s delivered on the latter promise after just one season with the Tigers and is optimistic it’ll happen again soon.

“That is a part of the connectivity with grassroots kids, recruiting a fan base. Those things give you sort of a collective lens on the entire process from recruiting or a transition, me being hired,” Gates said. “What it says is, it doesn't matter how many times you call a recruit, how many times you show up to a game, but if there's the synergy and the trust there with their career into my hands and vice versa, my career into there's, something special can really happen.”