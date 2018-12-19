On the first day of the early signing period, Missouri landed another linebacker in its 2019 recruiting class. Cass Tech (Mich.) linebacker Devin Nicholson, who entered the day without having committed to a school, signed with the Tigers Wednesday morning.

The three-star prospect initially committed to Eastern Michigan in June, but after a stellar senior season, several new suitors began to get involved in his recruitment, including Missouri. The Tigers had Nicholson out to campus for an official visit the weekend of Dec. 7. After the visit, Nicholson told PowerMizzou that he was impressed with the atmosphere on campus.

"The atmosphere was nice," Nicholson said. "It wasn't too big or too small and most of their facilities are newer."