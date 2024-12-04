Donovan Olugbode possess skills for smooth transition to SEC at Mizzou

Before the 2022 season, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy was in need of a premier, young receiver.
Head coach Billy Miller came across Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic freshman Donovan Olugbode. As Miler broke down Olugbode's film with then wide receiver coach Prentice Gill, who is now on staff with Baltimore Ravens, current Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate walked into the office.
"He's like, 'Don! That's my guy. We play 7-on-7 together," Miller recounted emphatically. "I was like, 'Great. Well, let's get him down here.'"
Olugbode impressed the IMG Academy staff for early development in size. At 6-foot-1, 197 pounds in his senior season, the Class of 2025 four-star wore size 5XL gloves, as catching a football came naturally.
During his junior season in 2023, Olugbode put those attributes on display. On an underthrown ball, he jumped up and snagged it with one hand over the top of the defender for a first down to seal a win against rival Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy.
"I got the photo of it hanging in my office," Miller said. "It will always stick with me."
Moving from the Midwest to the Southeast can be shell shocking at first, especially when the program boasts talented at athletes at each position. Olugbode recognized that and stepped into a leadership role this past season.
The No. 46 recruit in the Rivals250 mentored Class of 2028 wideout Eric McFarland. Olugbode taught McFarland how to be a student of the game, mastering scouting reports and perfecting route running.
"The growth of leadership from the time he got here until today, on Signing Day, is probably Donovan's biggest area of improvement," Miller said.
Always with a smile on his face, Olugbode was a high-character player at IMG Academy. Miller credited Olugbode's mother, Francine, for doing an amazing job raising him and his aunt and uncle for being a strong support system.
"If you were looking for a guy to date your daughter, it's him every time," Miller said. "We're going to miss him, and he's going to be really tough to replace."
Recruitment
Olugbode, who signed his letter of intent with Missouri on Wednesday, verbally committed to the Tigers in July over Florida, Oregon, USC and Washington. A Chicago product, the wideout felt an importance in being closer to home.
"Coach (Eli Drinkwitz) might be one of the realest guys out there," Miller said about the Missouri head coach. "He's a big personality guy. He's engaging. He cares about his players. Obviously, the success he's having there, it's a very attractive place close to home with SEC football. What is there not to like about the place?"
Olugbode will enroll at Missouri in January.
"One of the reasons why he came to IMG was to play at a really high level of football," Miller said. "Going to the SEC should be a very smooth transition for Don."