Donovan Olugbode possess skills for smooth transition to SEC at Mizzou

Before the 2022 season, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy was in need of a premier, young receiver.

Head coach Billy Miller came across Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic freshman Donovan Olugbode. As Miler broke down Olugbode's film with then wide receiver coach Prentice Gill, who is now on staff with Baltimore Ravens, current Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate walked into the office.

"He's like, 'Don! That's my guy. We play 7-on-7 together," Miller recounted emphatically. "I was like, 'Great. Well, let's get him down here.'"

Olugbode impressed the IMG Academy staff for early development in size. At 6-foot-1, 197 pounds in his senior season, the Class of 2025 four-star wore size 5XL gloves, as catching a football came naturally.

During his junior season in 2023, Olugbode put those attributes on display. On an underthrown ball, he jumped up and snagged it with one hand over the top of the defender for a first down to seal a win against rival Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy.

"I got the photo of it hanging in my office," Miller said. "It will always stick with me."