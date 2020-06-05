“We're going to follow the exact guidelines set aside by the CDC,” he said. “We're going to do contact tracing, we're going to do isolation, we're going to quarantine. We're going to contact their families, we're going to make sure they're safe. We've got a protocol in place to check on them every single day, to make sure they are fed, to make sure that they are isolated but not alone. And then we're going to make sure that we do contact tracing throughout, wherever it might be, whatever the CDC says. But we feel strongly that the ways that we are repopulating the building and working out, the contact tracing would be minimal in our building.”

It seems a virtual guarantee that at least one person among the roughly 100 player football roster, not to mention the dozens of coaches, trainers and staffers present in the facility, will at some point test positive. Oklahoma State reported that three players had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, and BamaInsider reported Thursday that at least five Alabama players tested positive. During a virtual press conference with local reporters Thursday, head football coach Eli Drinkwitz revealed a bit more about the athletics department’s plan for that eventuality. Drinkwitz stressed that Missouri would follow guidelines from local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control. He didn’t seem to think that a positive test or two could result in a team-wide quarantine.

Still, while summer workouts represent a significant step toward resuming athletics in the fall, it also comes with questions, including a big one that has largely gone unanswered. What will Missouri do if and when an athlete tests positive for COVID-19?

Missouri football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball student-athletes will begin voluntary workouts Monday, the first day on-campus athletics activities are allowed by the SEC. The workouts will mark the first in-person team activities of any kind on Missouri’s campus since mid March, when the spread of COVID-19 brought college sports to an abrupt halt. Athletes from other sports will return to campus in weekly waves, the department announced Thursday .

Very little about the past three months, and especially the past week, has felt normal. But amid a global pandemic and widespread protests for police reform and racial justice, Missouri athletics still plans to take a big step Monday toward business as usual.

Missouri’s precautions in making sure the virus doesn’t spread throughout its athletics department include a reversal on its previous plan to only test athletes with symptoms. Wednesday, the school announced that it would test all athletes upon their return to campus. That testing began Thursday.

Drinkwitz said the football team would also maintain consistent social distancing during workouts. He said the team will be broken up into groups of 20 players, with players required to maintain six feet of distance between one another at all times. Incoming freshmen, who arrived on campus Thursday and Friday, will be isolated together for a period of time. Players and staffers will also have their temperatures taken upon entering the facility and will be monitored for symptoms daily.

“We have followed county and CDC guidelines so that ... we're practicing safe social distancing while they're in the weight room, locker room, training room, facility,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re working out in groups of 20, no closer than six feet apart. We are taking temperature checks every day, we're taking symptom checks every day, we're actively monitoring those things, and we have started COVID testing on all of our returning players today and tomorrow. And so we have a great plan in place. I feel great about it.”

Junior linebacker Nick Bolton and senior defensive end Chris Turner echoed their head coach’s optimism about the health measures being put into place.

“I personally feel safe coming back,” Bolton said. “I feel like it’s the safest place for me to be able to work out, still be ready for the fall, but also in a safe environment where we’re not worried about getting sick.”

According to NCAA rules, Missouri can’t take attendance at its voluntary workouts, and only strength and conditioning coaches can be present to supervise. As a result, when asked if any players had opted not to return to campus, Drinkwitz declined to comment. However, he did say that most players had expressed excitement about returning to workouts.

“These guys love football,” Drinkwitz said. “They haven’t been around their teammates, their brothers, their locker rooms, their coaches in nearly 12 weeks. There is absolutely an enthusiasm and an energy to get back and start working towards that goal of Sept. 5 playing (Central Arkansas).”

Assuming summer workouts go off without a hitch, the next step toward making that Sept. 5 kickoff a reality will be team-wide practices. Missouri usually begins those the first week of August, but there has been some talk that, since the majority of teams had most or all of their spring practices canceled, fall camp could start earlier this summer. (Missouri held three of its 15 spring practices.) However, Drinkwitz said he doesn’t know when that might happen, nor has he been made aware of any sort of target date for football activities to resume.

“We’re at the hands of both the SEC, the NCAA, the Football Oversight Committee, and that’s three different groups that all got to get on the same page,” Drinkwitz said. “We're not there yet.”

Drinkwitz believes the biggest factor in determining when real practices will resume will be monitoring how the repopulation of campuses and resumption of workouts goes at each school. Critical to that, of course, will be making sure a few positive tests don’t lead to team-wide infection. Bolton expressed confidence that, even if one or two of his teammates tested positive, Missouri’s safety measures will keep the majority of the team safe.

“One person getting sick, I don't think, is necessarily going to affect the whole building,” he said. “Of course, we have precautions of just trying to stay in the house, keep the team-first kind of mindset going forward just to try to prevent that. And so I think that’s what’s going to help us. I don’t really see people going out of town, coming back in, bringing COVID back and forth to the University of Missouri, so I feel like we should be pretty safe here.”