PowerMizzou - Drinkwitz, Tigers talk new offense

As a result, Drinkwitz and players didn’t have a lot of answers Monday about the two most pressing questions facing Missouri in advance of the 2020 season: who will start at quarterback, and how will the offense improve from a dismal second half of the 2019 campaign. But they did shed some light on what the installation process has looked like so far, plus a few ways the scheme might differ from that of former offensive coordinator Derek Dooley.

“This is a long term play for the Tigers,” he said. “I mean, obviously we're going to do everything we can to be as successful as you can this year, but this is a long term play for me and for us and for our culture, for our team. So you gotta lay the foundation right. If you have a crack in it you gotta tear the whole thing down and start over again. So we're gonna make sure we take our time.”

The magnitude of the challenge is not lost on Drinkwitz, who serves as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and helps coach quarterbacks in addition to his head coaching responsibilities. He admitted he has “no clue” who would be on the two-deep as of Monday. But he won’t abandon his tried-and-true methods for implementing an offense or selecting a quarterback. He emphasized Monday that there is no “cliff-notes version” when it comes to establishing the baseline for his system; however long it takes, it takes.

What will make Drinkwitz’s first fall camp at Missouri such a unique challenge, of course, is that none of those prior experiences happened in the midst of a global pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak abruptly curtailed the Tigers’ spring practice window in March, allowing the team to take the practice field just three times under Drinkwitz prior to Monday. As a result, with 24 practices remaining to prepare for a 10-game, SEC-only schedule that opens with a visit from perennial College Football Playoff contender Alabama, Drinkwitz just completed “day one” of the offensive installation process.

Installing a new offense is nothing new to Eliah Drinkwitz . This marks the third time in the past five years that Missouri’s head coach has arrived at a new school as either offensive coordinator or head coach. Quarterback competitions are a familiar challenge, too. Drinkwitz identified four fall camps in his college coaching past during which the starting signal-caller spot was up for grabs.

On a macro level, Drinkwitz has a pretty good idea of what he wants out of Missouri’s offense. He mentioned Monday some of the same tenets he championed during his introductory press conference more than eight months ago: up-tempo, detail, oriented, a downhill running game.

But in order to figure out what schemes and plays will allow the Tigers to reach that point, Drinkwitz needs to get to know his players better. That might be the area in which the pandemic has impacted Missouri the most. For instance, Drinkwitz noted that Monday marked the first time since mid-March that he has seen his quarterbacks throw in a seven-on-seven setting.

“The final product is gonna look like a team that dictates the tempo to the defense, that’s got a dominant downhill run game, detailed, unselfish, disciplined pass game and executes under pressure,” Drinkwitz said. “Now it's just a matter of getting whatever plays help us do that. And that's going to be dependent on the quarterback’s strengths and our playmakers’s strengths.”

The lack of an established starting quarterback is the biggest (non-pandemic related) change from past camps. This marks the first time since at least 2011 that Missouri has entered the fall with a true quarterback competition. TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, redshirt junior Taylor Powell and redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak are the three likely contenders.

Drinkwitz said the quarterbacks weren’t always in sync with their pass-catchers during Monday’s practice, resulting in some passes thrown too far behind or ahead of them. Senior running back Larry Rountree III also noted that each quarterback is a little bit different in how he delivers handoffs, and the backs have to build a rapport with each. But those hiccups are to be expected on the first day of camp, Drinkwitz said, and players didn’t identify any issues stemming from the lack of a starting signal-caller. If anything, junior receiver Jalen Knox said, it could be a good thing for receivers.

“I feel like having to go out there and catch different passes from different people, … I’m not expecting just one type of ball,” Knox said. “So whenever I go run a route the ball might come anywhere, so it makes me have to just go make a play and be a better player.”

At this point, it’s not just the quarterbacks that need to build chemistry with the rest of the offense. Tackle Larry Borom said the offensive linemen found plenty of ways to stay in shape and work on technique while practices weren’t allowed, but the only way to develop cohesion among the group is through reps together. Running back Tyler Badie said that it’s a lot easier for the unit to perfect their timing when they run through plays together versus watching how they should unfold on a screen. That’s why the emphasis so far has centered more on perfecting positioning and building chemistry than installing particular plays.

“Right now it’s more just trying to get down the fundamentals of our offense, trying to figure out alignments and what we’re trying to get out of plays more so than your technique,” Knox explained. “You want to work technique, but we gotta make sure we understand why we’re running this play, why we want it to break this way, why we need to get these things going so we can get other things going as well.”

Even though the offensive install is in its early stages, players have noted a few differences in the new scheme and the staff behind it. Rountree, who will play for his third offensive coordinator in four years this season, said the new staff has been especially strict about the “little details.” He also described Drinkwitz as a “very aggressive play-caller,” despite the fact that Drinkwitz is yet to call a play in a Missouri game.

“He's very aggressive,” Rountree said. “So I would say I love it. I love his demeanor. I love his goals for what our offense is going to be.”

Badie provided another glimpse at what could be a staple of Drinkwitz’s offense: plentiful pre-snap motion to get the defense to declare its scheme.

“A lot of motions, lot of different movements so you can read the defense easier, and just being able to just make one cut and just go,” Badie said. “Most of the time we’re going to be one-on-one with the safety, and with the backs we have, we can make them miss, and that’s just big points.”

All in all, players recognize that the offense still has a long way to go. And despite the condensed timetable for installing it, Drinkwitz made clear he’s not going to “microwave” the process. That will make for some growing pains during camp, and possibly into the early season, but based on what they’ve seen so far, players expressed confidence in what the finished product will look like.

“Of course there's gonna be some learning struggles, there’s going to be some pains, some things you got to work through,” tight end Daniel Parker Jr. said. “But I have no doubt that we will get this thing figured out by Sept. 26.”