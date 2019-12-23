News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Early underclassmen targets for Drinkwitz

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

While the early signing period is in the rear-view mirror, there is still a lot of work to be done to fill out the rest of the 2020 recruiting class by new Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.While t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}