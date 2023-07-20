Eighteen months ago, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz added Blake Baker to his staff to be the team's safeties coach. A couple of months later when defensive coordinator Steve Wilks split for a job with the Carolina Panthers, Baker was promoted to take over Wilks' old position. Missouri went from allowing almost 435 total yards per game in 2021 to allowing just under 340 yards per game and claiming a top 35 defense in the FBS last season. Before the Tigers had played nine games, Baker had received a contract extension. So, it's safe to say he's been a home run hire for the Tigers. Being a head coach is about making decisions, and Drinkwitz nailed that one. But that was probably a little easier to do because he's an offensive coach. Sure, he had to pick the right coach, but it's probably easier to hire someone to do a job you don't do than to hire someone to do something you've been doing your whole career.

Conceding playcalling duties to Kirby Moore

In Drinkwitz's first two seasons, Missouri averaged over 400 yards of total offense per game and at least 26 points per game. Those first two years coincided with the defense's struggles, but last season the tables turned and the offense was the one struggling and Drinkwitz knew it was time for a change. So, he decided to add Fresno State quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore to take over the offensive playcalling duties.

Missouri offenses since 2020 Season Total offense (FBS rank) Scoring offense 2020 406.0 (61st) 26.7 (78th) 2021 413.8 (61st) 29.1 (62nd) 2022 369.8 (82nd) 24.8 (87th)

"At the end of the season it was clear to me that we were ineffective on the offensive side of the ball," Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days on Monday. "I wasn’t giving us the best advantage that we could have offensively to be successful. I do not plan on calling plays. ... I have no qualms about handing it over to somebody." It takes quite a bit of humility to acknowledge you may not be the best person for the job you've had your entire career. Last season, Fresno State ranked 53rd in the FBS in total offense at 402.8 yards per game and 49th in scoring, averaging 30.6 points per game. Not to mention, three offensive players from Moore's offense a year ago, quarterback Jake Haener and wide receivers Nikko Remigio and Jalen Moreno-Cropper, are on NFL teams. All of this happened while Fresno State was in a Mountain West Conference that houses five defenses that were in the top 50 in total defenses. Fresno State played four of those teams. With Moore, Drinkwitz is hoping his new coordinator can open the passing game up more with more deep shots down the field. Something that has been a theme for Missouri offenses since Drinkwitz's first season is a desire for the offense to be more explosive. Then a week or two in the season, he'd be playing it safe the rest of the way. “The thing that I really appreciated about Kirby even in the interview process was there's a similar thought process and how we attack, but obviously, he's calling the plays,” Drinkwitz said. “So, it'll be his design. He now has the ability with (offensive line) Coach (Brandon) Jones in the run game to really match what he wants to do. Throwing the ball, protection-wise, play-action-wise with what we're going to be in the run game. “So, our guys had a really good summer making sure they understand the different presentation pieces that we will present in our offense, and so I'm excited about being attacking. I think that's the biggest thing is we got to be an attacking style offense.” Now, just because Drinkwitz is letting Moore call the plays doesn’t mean he won’t be involved. He will be involved in all facets of the game, and actually a little more on special teams. But hiring an offensive coordinator was a big decision, so that’s the first part of the equation to get the offense turned around. The second part is determining if he picked the right person for the job.

Quarterback decision

The third part of turning the offense around is making the right decision on his starting quarterback. On Monday, Drinkwitz named Brady Cook as the starting quarterback going into fall camp despite missing all of spring ball as he rehabbed from shoulder surgery. However, Drinkwitz made sure to remind everyone being the starter for fall camp and for the season is different. “He attacked the rehab, obviously,” Drinkwitz said. “He was pushing it probably further than we wanted him to in the spring. I think he was anxious seeing other guys being able to compete for a position and he wasn't able to be out there battling. "Brady will have the benefit of being the starter last year. He's been in the fire, we know what he's going to do under pressure, but we all understand that we have to be more explosive offensively. We've got to throw the ball more effectively down the field and whoever does that the most effective in fall camp knows that they're going to be the guy." He also mentioned the possibility of the quarterback competition extending into the season. Presumably, that could last until the team's week three home game versus the reigning Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats. Last season, the quarterback competition was decided a little over a week into fall camp, but Drinkwitz is willing to hold out on making a decision this August. It appears each quarterback will have to overcome some type of obstacle in addition to doing what Drinkwitz needs them to do to be the starter. For Sam Horn, it's the continuation of acclimating to being a Division I student-athlete. "It wasn't just about the natural talent," Drinkwitz said. "Sam is a naturally talented young man. It was about everything else off the field, whether it's controlling his diet to making sure that his diabetes is under control, making sure that his weight was adjusted, making sure he's getting sleep, making sure his grades are right. The best players have low-drama lives off the field. "Sam is not a drama guy, don't make that assumption. But just getting the grades, adjusting to college athletics 一 learning. I think this spring, having to have baseball and spring football, all that together has really caused him to really get focused. And he has had a great spring and tremendous summer, and (I) look forward to seeing what he does when his opportunity is presented to himself in fall camp." For Jake Garcia, it's about learning the team and, like Horn, tapping into that potential that made him a four-star prospect. But for now, Cook is the leading man, and if he's able to be the starter despite missing all of spring camp that says something about his development. It also brings up more questions. Can Drinkwitz develop quarterbacks? Were Horn and Garcia overrated coming out of high school? Is Cook the best option? And if so, is that more about his development or are the other quarterbacks not ready to start?

Drinkwitz's big thing with the offense is to put up more points and move the ball down the field and he's hopeful he has found the right coordinator and will find the right quarterback to do just that. Overall, this just seems like the year of decisions for him. The decision to hire Moore and concede playcalling duties to him. The decision to bring in Garcia. The decision to let the competition go into the season if it must. At least one decision still remains: To name a starter. And possibly, if things go awry, to pivot (or not). All of this will play out on Saturdays in the fall, so time will tell if he made the right decisions.