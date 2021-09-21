Eli Drinkwitz previews Boston College

Fresh off a rout of SEMO, Missouri will travel to Boston College on Saturday for the first ever meeting between the two programs. Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke with members of the media Thursday to recap last week's game and look ahead to the road test. You can watch his press conference below or read the full transcript.

Opening Statement:

“Had a chance to go back and watch the film, I thought there was some really good play in the first half, I thought both sides of the ball did some really good things. It was really good to be able to stop the run like we did in the first half. Defensively, get off the field on third downs, offensively, take advantage, start fast, execute third downs. Score, get another score before halftime. I thought all three of those things were really good. You know, in the second half, got an opportunity to play 77 players in the game. I don't think I've ever done that before. So had an opportunity to play 77 different players to get game experience at Faurot Field, got up an opportunity to put their resume on tape and see what opportunities they have, where they can contribute, how much better they need to improve. So really pleased with how that turned out.

“Obviously, I've turned our attention to Boston College. Very good football team, their head football coach has been there for a second season, coach (Jeff) Hafley. Does a tremendous job on the defensive side of the ball, but you can tell they're extremely well coached in all three phases. They play complementary football, they might have the best special teams in the country right now with the way they're playing on special teams, adding scores, turnovers. Offensively, very efficient moving the football. Pro-style offense with a former NFL coordinator as the coordinator in Frank Cignetti. Does a really good job of mixing in outside zone, what we call the duo play, play actions and boots to keep them on schedule on first and second down. And then throws the ball on third down. I know their quarterback’s hurt, but the fifth-year senior has got plenty of experience. I think he started five games and maybe before the transfer last year, played against Virginia, had a career high 500-something passing yards. So he’s an experienced player who can manage the offense. Zay Flowers, the wide receiver, is a tremendous player. A lot of projections about what his future will be in the NFL. So I know that he's really good. But what makes them go is their five offensive linemen up front. All of them have multiple starts. Their tackles have 39 and 27 starts between them, and I think their left guard, the (Zion) Johnson young man, is their best player up front. He does a tremendous job. And then (Alec) Lindstrom, the young man, 15, starts at center, provides a lot of solidarity for them with their offense. Going to be a tremendous challenge, again, for us to stop the run, which we haven’t consistently done. We need to do a better job or we will be in trouble. They do a nice job of managing the clock and possessions. Defensively, very talented football team. They’ve got a tremendous scheme, do a great job of mixing in their their fronts, mixing in their coverages and pressures. Got a lot of experience. I feel like I say the same thing every year and I forget that it's a COVID year, but they’ve got a lot of experience, lot of guys returning, a lot of guys up front. I think all four starters in the secondary come back. So a lot of experience in their system and what they’re trying to do. … First time I believe Mizzou has ever played Boston College. Excited about that schedule to really open up some recruiting grounds for us in the Northeast. That’s a joke, guys.”

Boston College hasn’t allowed a first half touchdown so far this season. What’s the importance of getting a fast start and not falling behind early?

“Well, that's very important. I mean, obviously that gives them the ability to do what they want to do when you talk about complimentary football. That allows them on offense to really manage the game with running the football, play actions and converting on third and mediums. They don't really have to force the issue. So, you know off, obviously offensively, we've got to start fast. We can't play behind, which is something that we were able to do this past week. So that's going to be something we have to do, start fast.”

You already mentioned the challenge of stopping the run, particularly against their offensive line. Are you able to take anything away from the first half last week and use that?

“Yeah, you always get confidence from your performance, you get confidence from the things that you did right, the things that you executed. So, you take confidence in that, that we can do this. Obviously it's going to be a much different opponent with a much different skill set, much bigger. You’re talking about a group that averages 300 pounds across the board, and all are 6-3 or bigger with multiple starts. So it’s going to be a much bigger challenge for us to do that, and we’re going to have to match their intensity and physicality in the trenches.”

Every coach inherits the schedule, but as far as the caliber goes, is this a good test to have for your one Power Five opponent?

“This is by no means any knock on Boston College. I think it's a great game, it'll be a tremendous test. I think they're a really good football team, they’re 3-0, they were maybe 6-5 last year in a COVID year, and I think Coach Hafley has done a tremendous job there, and he’s poised to have a big year. I mean if you look at the ACC, it's wide open, and you know, us traveling to Boston is going to be a very difficult test. If I had my pick of it, I would love to play a regional matchup that was maybe more of a rivalry game. That would be maybe a little bit more exciting for recruits to watch from a TV perspective or, you know, maybe we're playing in front of your family. I don't know the last time Missouri signed a kid from the great state of Massachusetts. It’s been a while.”

Regardless of the opponent or where it is, when you're the SEC team going into a game like this, can you feel that energy from the other team?

“Absolutely. Any time you're playing against an SEC opponent, you’re going to get their best effort and their best shot. I mean, its’ the best conference in college football for a reason. You get measured by your performance against SEC teams. They've got a lot of NFL caliber players that they know are gonna watch how they perform against SEC school as much as anything. And there's been a lot of trash talk between the leagues, so I'm sure there's going to be a little bit extra motivation on both ends and both sides.”

They have a coach that’s in his second year, you’re obviously in your second year. Do you feel like this is a good litmus test for where your program is at?

“I haven’t put any thought into that part of it. I mean, it's a good question. I guess it would be a good litmus test for us to see where we're at compared to them, relative to, are we on track, I guess. But I haven't put any thought into it. I'm really more concerned about where I believe that we're on track and what we're trying to do and what we're trying to accomplish and where we're at and what we need to recruit and how we need to perform and the expectations we have for a week of practice and going on the road and playing in a tough environment. I played up there before, when I was in NC State. It's a difficult environment to play in. And so we're going to have to have our best stuff.”

You mentioned on Saturday that this is a people business. Do you remember meeting Chance Luper when he was like eight, nine years old?

“Absolutely. We would have Sunday night dinners, you know, where coaches would bring their kids and I remember Chance. I remember going over to Curtis’ house when we came up to take him to the airport, whenever I was the GA. He would have to go out recruiting and do all that kind of stuff and run into his kids, they would be in the office quite a bit. So absolutely.”

And are there any memories that stand out from watching him grow up?

“I mean, I think it was pretty surreal going and recruiting him. Watching him dunk a basketball in high school and just seeing the different things that he's done, but nothing sticks out.”