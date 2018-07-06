The biggest month of off-season recruiting in both sports is about to pick up and PowerMizzou.com has Tiger fans covered. The Chamber has the up-to-the-minute info on hoops and football recruiting.

Who will Mizzou be watching at the biggest AAU event of the summer? We've got a rundown of the action at Peach Jam and what could follow inside The Chamber.

On the football side, Night at the Zou looms later this month. Who should be in attendance? That, and a couple of announcements that Tiger fans need to follow in this edition of The Chamber.

The Chamber is intended only for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you already have a membership, click here for the latest recruiting scoop. If not, get your subscription started today.