Fresh off SEC Media Days, The Chamber returns not only with a full dose of recruiting scoop, but plenty of insight in the 2018 football team as well.

We run down the latest happenings from the hoops recruiting trail and preview some big upcoming in-state decisions in football. The Chamber is your up-to-the-minute recruiting source.

This week, we also give you an in-depth, position-by-position preview of the football roster with our latest intel gathered in Atlanta. Get the scoop in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended only for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you're already a member, click here for the latest news. If not, sign up today!