The bye week puts the football focus on recruiting and there's no better place to find out all the latest than The Chamber.

We've got a rundown on where all the Tiger coaches will be this week trying to add to the 2019 and 2020 classes. Find out who Mizzou is watching and where it stands with some of its top targets inside The Chamber.

In addition, Mizzou picked up its first 2019 basketball commitment this week, but where does it stand with the top target on the board set to make a decision? The Chamber has the latest on that and a rundown of some 2020 targets as well.

The Chamber is a feature intended only for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you already have a membership, click here to get the latest recruiting scoop. If not, get your membership started today!