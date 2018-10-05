After a bye week, it's time for the football juices to start flowing again as Mizzou goes on the road for a big SEC matchup with South Carolina.

We've got all the details on the latest in football recruiting in The Chamber. Including news grad transfer quarterback news, a top in-state target has announced a commitment date, and the Tigers could on the verge of adding a key piece to their secondary in the 2019 recruiting class.

The Chamber has the latest on all that and some the latest on basketball recruiting.

The Chamber is a feature intended only for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you already have a membership, click here to get the latest recruiting scoop. If not, get your membership started today!