Today is a big day on the recruiting front with Parkway North (Mo.) safety target Jalani Williams set to announce his commitment. The Chamber has the latest details on the decision.



The Chamber also addresses new targets that are emerging and we have another weekly update on Kelly Bryant, hoops recruiting notes, and more.

The Chamber is a feature intended only for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you already have a membership, click here for all the latest inside scoop. If not, get your membership started today.