With the regular season over, recruiting efforts are ramping up and The Chamber is jam-packed as your one-stop shop for all the news in Tiger recruiting.

The coaches have been on the road looking to put the finishing touches on the 2019 class. Who are they seeing and where do they stand with some of their priority targets? That news and this weekend's official visitors inside The Chamber.

We also take a look at the bowl picture as it relates to Missouri and the status of a potential contract extension for Barry Odom. Get caught up on it all inside The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you're already a member, dive in and catch up on all the news. If not, take advantage of our special holiday deal and use the code 99Cyber to get your new annual subscription started today.