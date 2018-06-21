Porter already accelerated Missouri’s turnaround under head coach Cuonzo Martin . His commitment helped the Tigers add his brother Jontay , forward Jeremiah Tilmon and graduate transfer guard Kassius Robertson in the 2018 class. And despite (actually, perhaps in part thanks to) the constant drama that has surrounded Porter since high school — his de-commitment from Washington and choice to attend Missouri, his back operation shortly after leaving the team’s season-opener against Iowa State with injury, the mystery surrounding his ultimate return to the court —his sheer presence on the roster has raised awareness of the program among high school players.

No matter which jersey Porter holds, that moment could benefit Missouri’s recruiting in the future — despite the fact that Porter played just 53 minutes across three games for the Tigers.

Michael Porter Jr. has established himself as the lightning rod of the 2018 NBA Draft class. But despite all the recent discussion about Porter’s health, character and preference of where he might like to play professionally, the former Missouri forward will hear his name called Thursday night. He will walk across the stage in the Barclays Center, shake NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s hand and pose with the jersey of his new team.

Chris Neff, who coached Porter when he was a member of the Mokan Elite AAU team, said he has “never seen anything like” the reception Porter received at AAU events. Last summer, Michael would occasionally attend Mokan Elite games to watch Jontay play, and Neff said “it would take us a half hour, 45 minutes just to get out of the gym” due to the number of players seeking autographs and snapping selfies with Porter.

As a result of Porter’s celebrity status among high-schoolers, a significant number of 2019 and 2020 recruits now know Missouri as Michael and Jontay Porter’s school. For instance, in April, 2019 wing Marcus Watson was asked at an EYBL event in Indianapolis whether he was familiar with Missouri's playing style. The Georgia-based prospect said yes, he had watched the Tigers play several times the previous season. The reason? “I wanted to see Michael Porter,” Watson said.



Neff said current high school prospects likely look at Missouri and think, “Shoot, it’s good enough for Mike, good enough for me.”

Even if it weren’t a player of Porter’s celebrity, the simple fact that Missouri will have a player picked in the lottery Thursday would help recruiting on its own. Neff and Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi both said that one of the most valuable pitches a program or coach can make to a top prospect is that they can help the player get to the NBA. Porter will join the likes of Jaylen Brown, Ivan Rabb and Josh Richardson as Martin-coached players to do so.

Rising prospects already know about Martin’s reputation for guiding players to the pros. In Indianapolis, 5-star 2020 guard Josh Christopher said Martin’s track record with NBA players could be a “deal-breaker” in his decision.

“That’s a dream of mine, so if the head coach can do that for me, why wouldn’t I consider it?” Christopher said.

It would be easy to point out that Porter hardly played for Missouri, and that he would have been a lottery pick regardless of where he spent one year of college. But Bossi doesn’t believe that will matter to recruits — especially if Porter develops into a star in the professional ranks. Bossi likened Porter’s situation to a fellow one-and-done college player with whom Porter is often compared for his playing style: Kevin Durant.

“Kevin Durant played at Texas in the 2006-2007 season. I don’t think any high school kid knows what Texas did or didn’t do during that season,” Bossi said. “But they sure know that Kevin Durant went to Texas, and they associate him with that and Texas with him, even though it’s been 12 years and not even the same guy (Rick Barnes) is coaching.”

One other perk of having Porter in the NBA for Missouri: It’s easy to imagine he will be around the program in the future. His father, Michael Porter Sr., is an assistant coach for the team, and Jontay is back for his sophomore season. Even after Jontay leaves, Porter Sr. said on a recent podcast, the family will likely remain in Columbia. Neff predicts that, much like he returned to Mokan Elite games to watch Jontay play AAU ball, Porter will return to campus to support his father and brother. When he does, fans will once again swarm him for selfies — but, Bossi said, so should the managers of Missouri's social media accounts. Porter's social media stardom will present an opportunity for Missouri to get its program in front of more prospects' eyes.

“That’s a great tool that Missouri can use down the road if they’re smart with their social branding of, ‘Hey, guess who’s back in town today?’” Bossi said. “Or, you know, it gets out, like, ‘Hey, I was at Mizzou this weekend, I got to hang out with the Porters for a little while.”

“Let’s say if Michael becomes an all-star, then it’s an even bigger boost.”