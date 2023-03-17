SACRAMENTO, CA -- The Princeton Tigers met meet the media on Wednesday morning in Sacramento ahead of their second-round NCAA Tournament game at the Golden 1 Center. Princeton's representatives at media day were head coach Mitch Henderson and players Blake Peters, Zach Martini, Tosan Evbuomwan. Below is a full transcript of what they had to say.

Q. You've had a chance to see Missouri on tape. What are your impressions of who you'll be facing tomorrow? TOSAN EVBUOMWAN: Yeah, they're a really good team obviously. They played a good game against Utah State on Thursday. Yeah, they're a physical team. We're looking forward to the challenge really. They always have great players. We have pretty good players, too, so we're looking forward to that matchup. Q. Blake, we haven't heard much from you. What was the aftermath of yesterday's game like, the rest of the day, the evening? What did you enjoy about it? BLAKE PETERS: One of the best feelings of my life. I don't say that lightly. I mean, from the beginning of the season, the goal was always to get to the tournament. After what went down last year, the disappointment. So all season we were kind of working towards that. It was a David and Goliath matchup. Once again, we just believed in each other, made the right plays, constantly encouraged each other in huddles. To celebrate with your brothers after a win like that, can't describe the feeling. Q. Zach, similar question. What was the aftermath like? What did you guys do in the hotel last night? When did you begin preparation for Missouri? ZACH MARTINI: Yeah, it was a very surreal feeling. So many things happening so fast. How big of a moment that was last night. Up at, like, 6 a.m. Couldn't go back to sleep. Just taking everything in. All the guys and the coaching staff, we had a great dinner last night. In Sacramento for one more day, it's awesome. Q. How do you guys sort of process the moving on, putting that now in the past and moving on? Another big game tomorrow. What's the process like of more to accomplish? TOSAN EVBUOMWAN: Yeah, that process definitely started already. You enjoy a win like that. We had a nice dinner last night, spent time with one another. Today we focus on the challenge ahead tomorrow against Missouri. That process definitely started, and we're looking forward to it. Q. Are you guys able to process the historical significance of a win like that in the moment, knowing that you look back 27 years ago, that win holds up in Princeton lore? TOSAN EVBUOMWAN: It's difficult, too. We hear a lot from all of our supporters, which we're very thankful for. I think trying to remain focused on the task at hand. But whenever our season ends, years down the line, I'm sure we'll massively appreciate what we've done. Q. Could you address what it was like going to your phone when the game was over, seeing how many people you heard from. ZACH MARTINI: It's crazy how many people are watching this game. 15,000 here yesterday. National TV. Not a bigger stage than this. Just to see, like I said, how many people pay attention, how many people care that we won a basketball game, it's like, wow. BLAKE PETERS: Me and Caden Pierce both from Chicago. For me and him, it was really cool to see how that entire community was reaching out to us. It was really special knowing we made them proud. Like Zach said, all our fellow classmates, they were very supportive of us throughout this whole season. They're also proud of us. We appreciate that because we recognize the team means a lot to Princeton, the broader New Jersey community. Once again, just a very special feeling. We're thankful. We're going to carry that support and momentum into the next game.

Q. Blake, I may be way off, but hopefully I'm right. I understand your grandparents are Mizzou alums. Were you a Missouri fan growing up in Illinois? What's the background there? BLAKE PETERS: Yeah, my mom grew up in Missouri. A lot of her friends went to Missouri. Both my grandparents went there. My grandfather I think was trustee of the board a little bit. Growing up I was not a big Missouri fan. Also not a big Indiana fan. My parents both went there. But obviously for my grandparents, this is a game of big significance. I just told them, Go Tigers. Whatever way it goes, I'm sure they'll be happy. No, it's cool for them. But just another game for me. Q. As significant as yesterday's win was, Princeton has done that before in the first round. The second round has always been a tough hurdle to get over. Have you thought about the significance of tomorrow's game, the chance to get to the Sweet 16, how much it would mean? How big a step is this next game? TOSAN EVBUOMWAN: Yeah, the Sweet 16 sounds pretty good to me (smiling). Yeah, obviously that's what we're working towards. That's the next step. There's a game in the way of that. So that's where we're putting all our chips in on. We're completely focused on that, the task ahead. Yeah, that would be pretty cool, definitely. Q. How has Mitch prepared you for this stage? The other players from the opposing team, they talked about how disciplined you guys are. How has Coach Mitch prepared you all for this big stage? ZACH MARTINI: One thing Coach reiterates is he's preparing us to win the game. I think that's something from top to bottom we fully believe we can do. I think yesterday showed we didn't have a great shooting performance yesterday. We were laser focused on defense, disciplined on that side of the ball. We didn't let the offense dictate our defense. Yeah, like I said, we believe we can hang with anyone. Q. There have been a lot of comparisons to the UCLA game from quarter of a decade ago. None of you were born at that point. Has Coach given you any pointers or insight on how to make it through something like that, try to ground yourselves for the next step? TOSAN EVBUOMWAN: He doesn't like to talk about that game a lot. I think he tries to stay very focused on us and our team right now, what we've done, what we are setting out to do. I think that's enough in terms of how to get past the next round, like you said. It's about staying present, staying focused, being able to adjust quickly. Obviously we just play a game tomorrow. We've been doing that all season in terms of our Ivy League schedule. I think we're in a pretty good position. Just to be able to lock back in on the game ahead. Q. For anyone. Yesterday a lot of the neutral fans at the arena started to back you guys when you were really close. What does it mean to gain some fans during the game? How do you build off the energy in the arena? BLAKE PETERS: In the Ivy League, we're not used to playing in front of 15,000 people. It was a really cool environment. I think we're all, like, kids in the candy shop. That really helped us get through the game. But in a weird way, it also kind of helped us lock in on what we needed to do. We recognized the gravity of the moment. Everyone wants to root for an underdog, but I think the way we play, the passion with which we play, our togetherness, should inspire people when they watch us. I think people across the country recognized that. Hopefully next game we can also get the crowd on our side. Of course, that never hurts.

Q. What is it going to take to be successful tomorrow? MITCH HENDERSON: Very different team than Arizona. Pressure, pick you up full, very talented team offensively. Give you a lot of different looks defensively. Hodge might be the best shooter we've seen in a long time. Hit five threes yesterday. We made four for the whole team. Dennis is a terrific coach. We know it's a really tough task. It's the second round now. Presents sort of like how fast can you flush the first game. Q. The guys mentioned how you don't like to talk about the games from 25 years ago. Are there lessons you learned from that and how to flush a first round win, get your mindset back right for the next game? MITCH HENDERSON: I'm not avoiding it. That was a really long time ago. But each team that advances has something special. I think that of our group. Missouri looks special to me, too. That's a really good Utah State team that they beat. I think, one, enjoy the moment again, and two, this is an unbelievable sports town, get the crowd involved in the game right away. Also take very seriously and respectfully the strengths of your opponent. I thought we were able to do that in round one. Hopefully do that in round two. Again, Missouri, they present a lot of challenges. Q. Can you walk us through what it's been like since the game ended, hearing from different people, responsibilities, dinners. MITCH HENDERSON: Yeah, getting pictures of our fans, seemed like they were in hysterics, kind of crawling all over each other. We went to dinner last night as a team, as a group. The guys were all just kind of subdued. You guys, do you have any appreciation for what you just did? They kind of shook their head no. One thing I can talk about the UCLA game. That game, for those that played in it, it gets brought up to all of us regularly. This will happen to these guys over time, too. It will be even better if you make the Sweet 16. We want to keep dreaming big here with the group. We got off to a good start today. Diving in here right now with Missouri. We'll have a nice dinner again tonight and get back going. Q. Talk about the connection with the Kings and Princeton, Pete Carril. Is there a spirit of Pete Carril that you talked about in the locker room? MITCH HENDERSON: Yeah, the Coach Carril that everyone here with the Kings got to know and the one that left us in '96, very different people. They'd be like, What a wonderful man. He's so delightful. I was like, Who are you talking about (smiling)? I love watching those Kings teams. Thought Coach's footprint was all over the game. Monte, Geoff Petrie. Coach's influence on the game is everywhere, in my opinion. A modern game. Passing center, skilled players. Missouri is actually running some of our Princeton actions. They're very good at it. Five shooters on the court at times. I think this group, Coach would be very proud of them. He'd love the way we play together. Q. You mentioned earlier this is the second round now. How different a challenge is that? Princeton obviously has pulled off first round upsets. Harder to get the second one. What would it mean if you can get to the Sweet 16? MITCH HENDERSON: First, I've not been in this situation as a coach, but it's just basketball. Whoever takes care of the ball and makes some shots I think has a great shot at it. Somebody brought up the athleticism of Missouri. I think you saw our athleticism yesterday on display. We have a tough group. Secondly, parents entrust us with their kids. They know that they're getting a first-class hoops situation and an education that you'd die for. My parents did with Princeton. It changed my life forever. That's what this place does. It's an education and life-changing experience. I think that gets highlighted further along you go in the tournament. The stories come out. We all start to learn a bit more about one another. But at the end of the day I've got five seniors and they're all writing a thesis right now. It's due in two weeks. There's no extensions. They got to get to work (smiling). Q. Your players did mention how they hang their hats on the defensive end. They want to do a better job as far as shooting. What do you do as far as getting them to concentrate on knocking those shots down tomorrow? MITCH HENDERSON: Yeah, our slogan is: Make shots. Glad we get a little time here in the arena this afternoon just to keep it light. I thought we got great shots. In rhythm against Arizona. Keep shooting. That's really been part of what we've been able to do. Missouri, they present so many different challenges, but you have to hold onto your guts throughout the whole possession in order to get good shots. Keep shooting. Ryan Langborg, Cade Pierce, Zach Martini, they're going to make some threes. They got to keep shooting it.

Q. Have you played a team this year that you're kind of using as a reference point when it comes to preparing for Mizzou tomorrow? MITCH HENDERSON: Cornell is like full-court pressure, lots of running and jumps. We played South Carolina two years ago. Very heavy pressure in the halfcourt. Harvard, very heavy halfcourt pressure. But we haven't seen the size and the athleticism, the way that they guard. But Tosan, he figures things out throughout the courses of the game. Once he sort of sees what's going on, we're able to adjust. This is where Princeton offense, as it's normally known, we're a bit different and we're able to change as the games go along and adjust to what we need to do. But, I mean, just like with Arizona, we had never seen two human beings that big on the court together. It will have to be the will to win again. You'll have to figure out ways to get it done. Q. Did you hear from some of your teammates after the win yesterday? MITCH HENDERSON: Oh, yeah, most of them were here. They were having a great time. Q. You mentioned some of the physicality with Arizona. Missouri has Kobe Brown, plays very physical. Have you narrowed in on him a little bit dealing with the Tigers? MITCH HENDERSON: Absolutely. And he's playing great basketball. His skill level is outstanding. I mean, he sort of figures out a way on offense, he's such a good dribbler. It's like you don't get a chance to watch these teams until you start studying them for us. I maybe caught one Missouri game throughout the season. Then holy cow, where are all these good players coming from? You put all the good shooters around Brown, we know it's a very difficult task. Q. There's kind of this iconic image from the UCLA game of you floating in the air in triumph. Can you compare that feeling to what you felt last night when the buzzer sounded? MITCH HENDERSON: That photo is all over Jadwin. I'm glad we can take it down now and put some new photos up (smiling). As a player, you're the beneficiary of so much. You don't realize it. You think the world's right in front of you, and you got it all figured out. You get into coaching and you realize how hard those moments are to replicate, like yesterday. I think teams are a reflection of their coach. They act and behave that way. At least that's what I thought as a player. I'm just so proud they can have and draw on this moment for the rest of their lives. They played hard. We were not perfect, but they played really hard. That's what we ask of them. It feels a million times better just 'cause, you know, in recruiting, again, you're bringing a group of guys together and you're hopeful. We were fighting for our life on Sunday just to get here. Not even five days ago. Here we are now talking to you guys. We're playing our best basketball right now. I'm really enjoying watching the way they're going about their business.