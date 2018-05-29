Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-29 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Family ties at Mizzou for new 2020 WR target

Qllfrypdqq8b2wsgkmuw
Maliq Carr
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Oak Park (Mich.) wide receiver Maliq Carr is a player that already has direct correlation with the Missouri Tigers. His father, Cornell Mann, is an assistant coach for the basketball team, so needl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}