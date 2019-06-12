Doyle is a physical, athletic, and explosive every down linebacker who really doesn't have a weakness to his game.

In the run game, he shows good instincts and accelerates downhill quickly. Has fluid hips and quick feet. Packs devastating power in his hits and is tough to outrun sideline to sideline. Is a talented blitzer -- his size/speed combination is a nightmare for blockers to deal with.

Given his height, does a great job maintaining leverage when tackling and taking on blocks. Looks comfortable in coverage and shows excellent change of direction. Has tremendous pursuit speed and motor -- as evidenced by one play in which he tracks down a receiver who has a near 20-yard head start on him. The combination of size, speed, and power that Doyle possesses is frightening -- the sky is the limit for him as he continues to develop mentally.

This is the most dynamic and complete prospect that the Tigers have landed during the Barry Odom era, hands down ,and I'd be shocked if he doesn't turn into an All-SEC talent who we eventually see playing on Sundays.