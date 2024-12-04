Five-star defensive end Javion Hilson commits to Missouri football

Missouri football offered Javion Hilson a scholarship on November 20. Not only would it be his last offer on the table, it would become his last visit of the cycle.
In the end, the timing could not have been much better. Exactly two weeks after learning of the offer news, the five-star defensive end has announced a commitment to Eli Drinkwitz's program.
"It's Missouri," Hilson told Rivals. "Going up there and seeing the environment, there's no distractions up there. They've got Wiliams Nwaneri up there, too, me and him are pretty cool. Coach (Brian) Early, I love how he coaches. He is young, he can move around a lot...coach still got it. He's got the cleats on and he can show me the drills, not just explain them. In that scheme he gets guys a one-on-one, where he can get sacks.
"And talking to coach Drink, I feel like it's a perfect fit for me."
The Cocoa (Fla.) High School star, who is amid a playoff run in the Sunshine State, sits as the highest-rated commitment in the Tigers' 2025 class.
Hilson's time at Missouri for the official visit, including taking in the snow-filled win over Arkansas, came and went with a lightbulb going off in the middle of the trip.
There were many factors within the football building from the staff to the depth chart.
"Watching film with coach Early, how he would use me in the scheme," he said. "I love the scheme. They see me as a Jack, basically dropping and rushing the passer. Using me on third downs to get after it.
"A lot of seniors are leaving and they need elite edge rushers. I feel I can go in there and make a big impact."
The SEC side of the coin also played a part in the pick.
"That's definitely a part of it," Hilson said. "I feel like the SEC is where the dogs are at, you don't duck no smoke. I feel like that's where the elite offensive tackles are at. It will make me better for the next level."
The all-time sacks leader at storied Cocoa High School, the newest Tiger is looking to make an immediate impact once in town for good.
"Mizzou is getting an elite edge rusher, who can rush the passer and stop the run," Hilson said. "A coachable player, willing to be a leader to help his team.
"They're getting an elite player who is going to come to the M-I-Z and dominate."