Five-star defensive end Javion Hilson commits to Missouri football

Missouri football offered Javion Hilson a scholarship on November 20. Not only would it be his last offer on the table, it would become his last visit of the cycle.

In the end, the timing could not have been much better. Exactly two weeks after learning of the offer news, the five-star defensive end has announced a commitment to Eli Drinkwitz's program.

"It's Missouri," Hilson told Rivals. "Going up there and seeing the environment, there's no distractions up there. They've got Wiliams Nwaneri up there, too, me and him are pretty cool. Coach (Brian) Early, I love how he coaches. He is young, he can move around a lot...coach still got it. He's got the cleats on and he can show me the drills, not just explain them. In that scheme he gets guys a one-on-one, where he can get sacks.

"And talking to coach Drink, I feel like it's a perfect fit for me."

The Cocoa (Fla.) High School star, who is amid a playoff run in the Sunshine State, sits as the highest-rated commitment in the Tigers' 2025 class.