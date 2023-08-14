For the second time in three years, Missouri has landed a commitment from a five-star prospect with a commitment from Williams Nwaneri. Nwaneri, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound EDGE from Lee's Summit North, is the No. 3 overall player in the country and the No. 1 player defensive prospect in the country. He is the No. 1 overall player in the state of Missouri.

Even though Nwaneri was choosing among Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia and Tennessee, it really came down to the Tigers and the Sooners. Nwaneri was last in Columbia during the Tigers' “Gold Rush” official visit weekend in late June. Recently, he was supposed to be at a recruiting event in Oklahoma the week of July 24 but ultimately didn't attend. He did take a visit to Oregon from July 28-30. According to MaxPreps, he recorded 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and six bat downs en route to Class 6 All-State first-team honors last season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+SPCfj6FNRT8/8J+Sm/CflqQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01JWj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I01JWjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0szRElK cElBRFAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LM0RJSnBJQURQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IOKcniBXaWxsaWFtcyBOd2FuZXJpIPCfh7Pwn4esIChATndhbmVyaVdp bGxpYW1zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL053YW5lcmlX aWxsaWFtcy9zdGF0dXMvMTY3NTk2NTMyMDUxMzY4MzQ1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==