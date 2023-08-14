Five-star EDGE Williams Nwaneri commits to Missouri
For the second time in three years, Missouri has landed a commitment from a five-star prospect with a commitment from Williams Nwaneri.
Nwaneri, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound EDGE from Lee's Summit North, is the No. 3 overall player in the country and the No. 1 player defensive prospect in the country. He is the No. 1 overall player in the state of Missouri.
Even though Nwaneri was choosing among Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia and Tennessee, it really came down to the Tigers and the Sooners.
Nwaneri was last in Columbia during the Tigers' “Gold Rush” official visit weekend in late June.
Recently, he was supposed to be at a recruiting event in Oklahoma the week of July 24 but ultimately didn't attend. He did take a visit to Oregon from July 28-30.
According to MaxPreps, he recorded 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and six bat downs en route to Class 6 All-State first-team honors last season.
Nwaneri is the fifth five-star player to commit to Mizzou in the Rivals.com era and the highest-ranked individual prospect the Tigers have landed since Dorial Green-Beckham in the Class of 2012.
Nwaneri is the Tigers' 12th commitment for the class of 2024 and Missouri has leaped from the 61st-best recruiting class in the nation to the 49th.
PowerMizzou.com is on location in Lee's Summit and will have much more on Nwaneri's commitment throughout the day.
