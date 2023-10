Saint Louis (Mo.) University High wide receiver Ryan Wingo remains the only uncommitted five-star in the 2024 class making his recruiting battle one of the most highly contested in the nation. Wingo keeps his intentions relatively close to the vest and maintains that he is still wide open with his recruitment - leading to much speculation about which schools really stand at the top. The latest buzz is that Texas and Missouri could be the schools to beat with the latter receiving a game day visit for Saturday's showdown between the in-state Tigers and LSU.

Following his return from Columbia, Wingo caught up with Rivals to recap the game day visit and discuss where he stands with his recruitment.