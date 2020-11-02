Throughout the 2020 season, PowerMizzou.com will keep you up to date on the future of Missouri football with each of the Tigers' 2021 commitments in action this fall.

- Rockledge remain unbeaten on the season at 5-0 after a 41-18 win over Viera.

- Cocoa improved to 6-0 on the season with a 27-13 win over Eau Gallie.

- Eau Gallie suffered their first loss of the season, 27-13 to Cocoa in a battle of Missouri commits (Cocoa features DB commit Zxaequan Reeves). The Commodores are 3-1 on the season.

- McKinney had a bye week. They remain 3-2 on the season and will host Prosper on Thursday night.

- Red Oak defeated Richland 56-40 to improve to 2-2 on the season. Jackson had a 45-yard, pick-six and a pass break-up in the win.

- Washington had a bye week and remain 8-1 on the season. The Blue Jays begin their playoff run on Friday against Camdenton.

- Jackson also had a bye week after finishing the regular season with a 9-0 record. The Indians begin their playoff run on Friday against Poplar Bluff.

- Ben Davis scored a 54-14 win over Southport in the Class 6A Sectional Semifinals. The Giants are now 5-5 on the season and will play Perry Meridian on Friday in the Sectional Championship.

- Pike finished their season with a 3-7 record after a 38-22 loss to Carmel in the Class 6A Sectional Semifinals.

- McCallie improved to 5-3 on the season after a 10-0 win over Ensworth in their regular season finale. Harris ran for 141 yards and scored the game-clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

- MUS scored a big 26-21 win over Briarcrest Christian to improve to 6-2 on the season. In his highlights, McKay tallied three catches for 34 yards in the win.

- Lutheran North had a bye week, they remain 3-0 on the season and will play Wright City on Friday in Class 3 playoff action.

- Trinity Catholic breezed by St. Charles West 57-0 in the first round of the Class 4 playoffs. They play MICDS on Friday.

- DeSmet took care of Howell Central 55-0 in the first round of the Class 6 playoffs and improve to 3-0 on the season. The Spartans will take on CBC on Friday.

SEASONS DELAYED:

- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring. Macon is expected to enroll at Missouri in January.

- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until spring.