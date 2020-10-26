Throughout the 2020 season, PowerMizzou.com will keep you up to date on the future of Missouri football with each of the Tigers' 2021 commitments in action this fall.

- Rockledge had a bye week, they remain 4-0 on the season.

- Cocoa defeated Viera 36-10 to improve to 5-0 on the season.

- Eau Gallie's next game will be October 30th versus Cocoa (Fla.) and fellow Missouri commit Zxaequan Reeves. The Commodores remain 3-0 on the season.

- McKinney was upended by Guyer 55-35 and drop to 3-2 on the season. According to his highlights, Jones tallied three tackles in the loss.

- Red Oak was back in action over the weekend and picked up their first win of the season, defeating Mansfield Legacy 45-21. They are currently 1-2 on the season.

- The Blue Jays improved to 8-1 on the season with a 41-14 win over Howell Central. According to his highlights, Hoerstkamp hauled in four catches for 88 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown.

- Jackson defeated Hickman 56-7 to improve to 9-0 on the season.

- Ben Davis finished 4-5 on the season. The Giants begin playoff action at Southport on Friday.

- Pike finished 3-6 during the regular season and will square off against Carmel on Oct. 30th in playoff action.

- McCallie dropped to 4-3 on the season after a 24-16 loss to Life Christian (Va.). Harris had 18 carries for 115 yards, including a 68 yard touchdown run.

- MUS defeated St. Benedict 38-0 to improve to 5-2 on the season.

- Lutheran North had a bye week, they remain 3-0 on the season.

- Trinity Catholic dropped to 0-3 on the season after a high-scoring, close loss to St. Mary's 36-35.

- DeSmet had a bye week, they remain 2-0 on the season.

SEASONS DELAYED:

- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring. Macon is expected to enroll at Missouri in January.

- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until spring.