He is the sixth-ranked punter in the nation according to Kohl's Kicking and equally skilled as a kicker with full-ride scholarship offers from the likes of Nebraska, Utah State, Arizona State, Arizona, and Missouri.

For most kickers and punters coming out of high school, they accept preferred walk-on offers and have to earn a scholarship e based on performance in college.

This past weekend, McNamara and his family made the trip to Columbia for an official visit and the Tigers made quite an impression.

"It was an amazing visit," McNamara explained. "I had a lot of fun. Mizzou was awesome, I loved it."

Missouri extended an offer to the talented senior back in April and he's been in contact with associate head coach and special teams coordinator Andy Hill throughout the recruiting process.

"Coach (Andy) Hill is awesome. He’s been there forever and he knows all the mechanics and everything about kicking and that’s always good. The whole staff was so nice and welcoming to all of us and I really did have a great time. Mizzou is special."

At 6-foot-4, 165-pounds, Missouri likes the Arizona product's versatility as a specialist.

"They like that I can do both kicking and punting and that I'm versatile that way. Kind of makes you more valuable."

McNamara also got to bond with a couple of the current specialists on Missouri's roster.

"Corey (Fatoney) and Tucker (McCann) were my player hosts. They're all really cool and took time to introduce themselves so that was cool."

With his visit behind him, a decision for McNamara could come very soon.

"I got all the info I need to make a decision hopefully by the end of this coming week."

Other schools in contention are UCLA and Utah State.