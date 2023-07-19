Welcome to Four Down Territory which is a spin-off of Ten Thoughts. So, I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

1. SEC Media Days for Missouri was short and sweet. After the SEC spring meetings where head coach Eli Drinkwitz found his name in the headlines, it was expected that he would probably keep any controversial comments to a minimum. And he did. Which was a surprise to some, like Paul Finebaum, who was wondering who this version of Drinkwitz was. Drinkwitz is known for being a bit snarky and witty with some of the things he says, and when TCU head coach Sonny Dykes mentioned Missouri last week at Big 12 Media Days, many people wondered if Drinkwitz would respond. He didn't say anything about that or anyone, frankly. Although, he doesn't care for AI in college football. So, he didn't say anything controversial, but he gave an update on the state of the program. Without copying and pasting the transcription of what he said on stage, here are some of the main talking points. 1. Brady Cook is the starting quarterback entering fall camp. 2. The quarterback competition will go into the season if it must. 3. The team isn’t as concerned about the defensive end position as many people think. 4. Drinkwitz, defensive coordinator Blake Baker and cornerbacks coach Al Pogue will assist special teams coordinator Eric Link. I went more in-depth on these topics in my takeaways and notebook from Monday, so please check those out if you haven’t already.

2. We’re now at my least favorite part of the entire event. Voting for the preseason All-SEC teams. It’s just hard to do when you’re really in tune with one school. Like Gabe said in Ten Thoughts, it’s hard to do these preseason honors because it's hard to make an informed decision on players you don’t really know. But I’ll do some homework and decide (I think I have to submit my ballot by Thursday). The players I expect to see once the teams are announced are left tackle Javon Foster, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and cornerbacks Kris Abrams Draine and Ennis Rakestraw. I do feel kicker Harrison Mevis is worthy of getting the honor, but I’m not so sure people are going to recognize he made about 90% of his field goals in his first couple of seasons and that this past season (78%) was probably an anomaly. Honestly, some people may just remember his missed field goal at the end of regulation versus Auburn and use that as the determining factor. Wide receiver Luther Burden may make the list, but I don’t know. He’s talented and everything but his stat line from a season ago won’t scream All-SEC to voters who may not have been keeping tabs on Mizzou. People know he's talented but I wonder without proper context if he garners enough votes. Plus, this league is always stacked with receivers. I haven’t done my research yet but I know picking the wide receivers will not be easy. The same thing can be said for defensive lineman Darius Robinson. He’s worthy, but Missouri is under the radar, so I don’t think people know how many talented players are on the team.