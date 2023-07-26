So, I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

Welcome to Four Down Territory which is a spin-off of Ten Thoughts .

1. The preseason polls for the Southeastern Conference came out last Friday and some of the results proved that it’s an unserious practice.

Here are the finishes for the SEC East and SEC West.

East (first-place votes)

1. Georgia (265)

2. Tennessee (14)

3. South Carolina (3)

4. Kentucky (1)

5. Florida

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (8)

West

1. Alabama (165)

2. LSU (117)

3. Texas A&M (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. Arkansas (3)

6. Auburn (4)

7. Mississippi State (1)

First, it's important to note that despite some questionable votes, the standings for the most part were on par with what I expected them to be.

This is how I had the standings.

East

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. Kentucky

4. Missouri

5. South Carolina

6. Florida

7. Vanderbilt





West

1. LSU

2. Alabama

3. Texas A&M

4. Ole Miss

5. Auburn

6. Arkansas

7. Mississippi State

The only answer to the question as to why Vanderbilt got eight first-place votes is trolling.

It's like when Zaza Pachulia, who averaged 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, almost got voted into the 2017 and 2018 NBA All-Star games by the fans because he played for the Warriors.

In the end, he wasn't named an all-star after the NBA changed the rule and made the fan vote less powerful but it shouldn't have gotten to that point.

Back to the SEC preseason poll.

How could a team that is 34-73 (12-61 in conference play) since James Franklin departed after the 2013 season be viewed as the No. 1 team in the division?

How could a team with two .500 seasons and no winning seasons since Franklin's departure be viewed as a first-place team with the defending back-to-back champions in the same division?

This isn’t an indictment on Vandy or its head coach Clark Lea.

Honestly, I think he helped the program take a step forward last year, but entering 2022, Vandy was 0-17 in conference play in 2020 and 2021.

The Commodores went 5-7 (2-6) last year, and while a lot can change for a team from season to season, something about them receiving those votes annoyed me.

The point continues with Auburn, Arkansas, and Mississippi State receiving first-place votes.

Even if voters were serious about these teams finishing in first place, my first thought would be, "Who is that team going to leapfrog to get there?"

It's easy for someone to predict a team to win the division, but for that to happen means some other teams have to fall in the standings.

In Vandy's case, it would have to move several spots up, and every other team would have to move down at least one spot down.

That will be pretty hard to do when you share a division with two teams that finished in the top six of the College Football Playoff rankings and three teams that reached a bowl game last season.

For the SEC West teams, it probably means beating LSU or Alabama.

None of that is impossible for Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State and or Vandy but it’s not something I would bet money on.

Also, another reason these polls do not make sense to me is that most media members are covering one or two teams max.

So, they will not have time to read up on the entire state of 12 or 13 (and next year 14 or 15) different programs for these polls.

So, it's kind of a crapshoot to a degree.

At the end of the day, it is not that big of a deal. I will vote again next year. I just dread doing it.