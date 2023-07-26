Four Down Territory
Welcome to Four Down Territory which is a spin-off of Ten Thoughts.
So, I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.
1. The preseason polls for the Southeastern Conference came out last Friday and some of the results proved that it’s an unserious practice.
Here are the finishes for the SEC East and SEC West.
East (first-place votes)
1. Georgia (265)
2. Tennessee (14)
3. South Carolina (3)
4. Kentucky (1)
5. Florida
6. Missouri
7. Vanderbilt (8)
West
1. Alabama (165)
2. LSU (117)
3. Texas A&M (1)
4. Ole Miss
5. Arkansas (3)
6. Auburn (4)
7. Mississippi State (1)
First, it's important to note that despite some questionable votes, the standings for the most part were on par with what I expected them to be.
This is how I had the standings.
East
1. Georgia
2. Tennessee
3. Kentucky
4. Missouri
5. South Carolina
6. Florida
7. Vanderbilt
West
1. LSU
2. Alabama
3. Texas A&M
4. Ole Miss
5. Auburn
6. Arkansas
7. Mississippi State
The only answer to the question as to why Vanderbilt got eight first-place votes is trolling.
It's like when Zaza Pachulia, who averaged 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, almost got voted into the 2017 and 2018 NBA All-Star games by the fans because he played for the Warriors.
In the end, he wasn't named an all-star after the NBA changed the rule and made the fan vote less powerful but it shouldn't have gotten to that point.
Back to the SEC preseason poll.
How could a team that is 34-73 (12-61 in conference play) since James Franklin departed after the 2013 season be viewed as the No. 1 team in the division?
How could a team with two .500 seasons and no winning seasons since Franklin's departure be viewed as a first-place team with the defending back-to-back champions in the same division?
This isn’t an indictment on Vandy or its head coach Clark Lea.
Honestly, I think he helped the program take a step forward last year, but entering 2022, Vandy was 0-17 in conference play in 2020 and 2021.
The Commodores went 5-7 (2-6) last year, and while a lot can change for a team from season to season, something about them receiving those votes annoyed me.
The point continues with Auburn, Arkansas, and Mississippi State receiving first-place votes.
Even if voters were serious about these teams finishing in first place, my first thought would be, "Who is that team going to leapfrog to get there?"
It's easy for someone to predict a team to win the division, but for that to happen means some other teams have to fall in the standings.
In Vandy's case, it would have to move several spots up, and every other team would have to move down at least one spot down.
That will be pretty hard to do when you share a division with two teams that finished in the top six of the College Football Playoff rankings and three teams that reached a bowl game last season.
For the SEC West teams, it probably means beating LSU or Alabama.
None of that is impossible for Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State and or Vandy but it’s not something I would bet money on.
Also, another reason these polls do not make sense to me is that most media members are covering one or two teams max.
So, they will not have time to read up on the entire state of 12 or 13 (and next year 14 or 15) different programs for these polls.
So, it's kind of a crapshoot to a degree.
At the end of the day, it is not that big of a deal. I will vote again next year. I just dread doing it.
2. Five Tigers were named to the preseason All-SEC teams. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, kicker Harrison Mevis, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and left tackle Javon Foster were named to the second team while defensive tackle Darius Robinson was named to the third team.
I voted for all of those players and wide receiver Luther Burden III, right guard Armand Membou and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.
The biggest snub of that group to me is Rakestraw, who recorded 35 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 12 pass deflections (third in the SEC) and an interception.
Abrams-Draine had 48 tackles and 14 pass deflections (second in the SEC) and gets a lot of the attention but I think Rakestraw arguably had the better season.
I think both corners should've made the list easily.
The wide receiver group in the SEC is deep as usual, so Burden missed out on the team.
He’s poised for a breakout year and will almost certainly lead Mizzou in receiving, but there are a couple of things that could’ve hindered him from being named to one of these teams.
But first, here’s the list of wide receivers who earned the nod.
1st team: Malik Nabers, LSU
1st team: Ladd McConkey, Georgia
2nd team: Antwane Wells, South Carolina
2nd team: Bru McCoy, Tennessee
3rd team: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
3rd team: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
First, the receivers who made the list ahead of him are in offenses where they like to pass the ball. Five of the six teams associated with the receivers who made the list had a top-50 passing offense.
Only Texas A&M ranked outside the top 50 coming in at 84th with 219.4 passing yards per game.
Tennessee, 326.1 (5th)
Georgia, 295.9 (15th)
Alabama, 281.5 (19th)
LSU, 269.3 (29th)
South Carolina, 260 (41st)
Smith feels like more of a projection compared to the other receivers who made the list after missing all but four games a season ago, but in those games, he recorded 15 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns.
However, the two years before that he had a couple of 500-plus yard seasons, so he’s proven to be a productive player.
Maybe he has another one of those seasons or better under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
It could also possibly be that the voters are more familiar with him, so mix that up with Petrino coming in and all the eyeballs the Aggies get and there you go.
Another thing that could've gone against Burden is Mizzou's passing offense.
The Tigers were 91st in passing offense at 214.1 yards per game a season ago. So, maybe Burden flew under the radar because people may not expect the Tigers to be huge players in the passing game.
Whatever the case may be he didn't make the team, but it's not a snub in the sense of how Rakestraw got snubbed.
Also, this doesn't mean Smith isn't deserving of the nod.
For all we know, even if Smith (or anyone else) didn't make the list that doesn't mean Burden would have.
I did do a projection of my own putting Membou on the list.
If he’s as good as his teammates have said he is, he could make the real All-SEC team that comes after the season.
Most media members who don’t cover the team are not checking for Membou, but knowing how high the team is on him, not only this season but for years to come, was largely why I voted for him.
3. There are probably five position battles going into fall camp for Missouri, so I’ll guess who wins those battles and enters week one as the starter.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage