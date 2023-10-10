So, I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

Welcome to Four Down Territory which is a spin-off of Ten Thoughts .

1. Missouri fans shouldn't trip, the Tigers are still ahead of the curve.

The loss to LSU hurts and probably will sting if you’re a Mizzou fan for a while.

Three straight touchdown drives to start the game.

A 22-7 lead early in the second quarter at home.

It was shaping up to be a sixth straight win for Mizzou and I know Gabe and I were talking in the press box about how the season shifts if Missouri wins the game.

A win would’ve given the Tigers their second win over a team most people expected it to lose to. So, a win would’ve moved the ceiling from 9-3 to 10-2 with 11-1 deep in the distance, but at least it would be visible.

But I think there’s still a path to 10-2. Remember, this team seemed destined for a 7-5 season (in my opinion) and I think they’re going to win at least eight.

If you’re a fan, despite the loss on Saturday you can look at it like this.

The team played against one of the best quarterbacks in the nation who has the top receiving duo in the nation, committed 11 penalties, missed two field goals and had two turnovers, and Missouri still put up 39 points, led most of the game and was in the game until the end.

Missouri’s receivers are legit and I’m talking about the ones outside of Luther Burden III. He’s all-world. There’s nothing else to really say about him. Brady Cook is still a top 5 quarterback in the conference, and if his worst game was throwing for almost 400 yards and a couple of turnovers then I think the team is going to be okay.

How many Mizzou fans would’ve wished for him to play this way in losses a year ago?

Exactly.

The game ahead against Kentucky will be interesting. Will Kentucky be better after a 51-13 loss to Grogia or be worse?

Well, that’s to be determined, but Missouri has to be feeling better after its loss than the Wildcats are after theirs (at least that’s how I would feel if I were Mizzou).

Regardless, Missouri knows it can hang, and despite some questions about the defense, it’s hard to imagine it allows 49 or more points to Kentucky.

The Wildcats have the nation’s 85th-ranked offense and average 33 points per game (40th in the FBS). They also have the nation’s 46th-ranked defense, too.

So, it’s a much more balanced team than the one Mizzou faced last week, but this is a team that is certainly more beatable than LSU and its elite offense.

The bright side is Mizzou is 5-1 and can still go into its bye week at the end of October at 7-1 if it can beat Kentucky and South Carolina.