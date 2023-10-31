So, I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

1. Georgia has reached that part in the season when it has woken up.

Yes, Week 10 has finally arrived, and Missouri will head to Athens, Georgia, to take on the No. 1 Bulldogs on Saturday.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, it’s that point in the season when Georgia takes everyone and everything personally and decides to beat teams down.

Last year, after escaping Columbia with a four-point win over Missouri in Week 5, the Bulldogs won their next eight games by double digits.

The next single-digit win was against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

This season, they beat Auburn, 27-20, in Week 5, and since then, they’ve won three games and have outscored their opponents 131-53.

It usually takes Georgia a couple of close games from opponents it should destroy for that sleeping giant inside them to wake up, and South Carolina and Auburn were the two close games.

I think Gabe asked me on the pod a couple of weeks ago about Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and I said I didn’t have much to say because I hadn’t seen Georgia play.

Well, I finally got to see him play a little versus Florida this past weekend (more specifically, I watched the first quarter, got busy and then watched a condensed version of the game).

My thought was he’s not being carried in the way some people think he is. Now, I think his team is certainly a big reason why he is excelling, but he can play.

He completed 19-of-28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns.

For the season, he’s completed 73% of his passes for 2,462 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Georgia has eight players with over 100 receiving yards when you subtract the team’s leading receiver, superstar tight end Brock Bowers.

Instead, an old friend of Missouri’s, receiver Dominic Lovett leads the team in receptions and receiving yards with 35 receptions for 365 yards and a touchdown.

The thing is he may not even be the Tigers’ biggest problem next week. Fellow receiver Ladd McConkey might be.

He missed the first four games of the season with a back injury but since he’s returned has racked up 15 receptions for 242 yards and a touchdown in four games

McConkey had six receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown versus Florida.

If it's not him it's one of Beck's many available targets. There's no tool in a toolbox that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn't have.