So, I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

1. The drive.

Not the 1986 version by John Elway and the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game, but the 2023 version for Brady Cook and Missouri in Week 12.

That’s the first thing I think about when I think of the Tigers right now. That, and how far Eli Drinkwitz, Cook and the offense have come in a year when it comes down to the clutch.

Everyone remembers the Tigers being 2-4 in one-score games last year.

There was the missed field goal and fumble at the two-yard line against Auburn. There was the interception late against Florida. There was the roughing the punter game versus Kentucky.

But the one that really sticks out in my mind, especially after last week’s game is the not-so-good final drive versus Georgia.

A minute into the fourth quarter of that game, the Tigers led Georgia 22-12 and then allowed Georgia to score 14 straight points. Mizzou had a little less than four minutes to mount a drive and take back the lead but it didn't even get close to happening.

The Tigers threw three straight incomplete passes before punting and wasted only a few seconds of game clock. The Tigers wouldn’t get the ball back and that would be their second of three straight one-loss games for the 2022 season from Weeks 4-6.

Fast forward to Week 6 of this season versus LSU, Mizzou had another chance to get a field goal to tie or score a touchdown to win and it shot itself in the foot in the last three minutes with a penalty and bad snap.

A similar thing happened in Week 10 against Georgia, it had a chance to score a touchdown midway through the fourth down 27-21, and Cook threw an interception to a defensive tackle and Georgia got a field goal to more or less put the game away with a little less than four minutes to go up nine.

Fast forward to last Saturday and it was a different story. For the most part.

Missouri did have a nine-point fourth-quarter lead, similar to last season's 10-point lead it had versus Georgia in the fourth quarter last year. Then, Florida reeled off 10 straight points to take a 31-30 lead with 1:36 left in regulation.

Missouri had just one timeout and needed about 40 or so yards to get into field goal range.

Then, Cook had the best drive of his career considering time, circumstances, effects on the season, etc.

A 12-play, 62-yard drive.

Here's the drive breakdown:

1. Two-yard completion to Cody Schrader.

2. Incomplete pass.

3. A 13-yard reception by Mekhi Miller on third and eight.

4. False start on Armand Membou which makes first and 10 a first and 15.

5. Minus-two-yard completion to Schrader to make it second and 17.

The last play is when I said, “GG.”

Quick explanation on "GG" or "GGs": It’s what people say when a contest has been decided. It also stands for good game.

6. Incomplete pass.

7. Incomplete pass on third and 17 followed by a timeout with 38 seconds left.

The timeout drew a small reaction in the press box just because the clock had already stopped. But then we all realized if they don’t convert the timeout means nothing.

The Tigers came out and the only thing that needs to be said is “fourth and 17.” Cook found Luther Burden III downfield for a gain of 27.

8. QB spike.

9. An 11-yard reception by Miller.

10. Incomplete pass.

11. A 16-yard reception by Mookie Cooper.

12. Harrison Mevis converts a 30-yard field goal for the win

That drive was masterful. That’s all I can really say. Cook put the team on his back that drive. Drinkwitz calling the timeout and calming his team down was huge. Hiring Kirby Moore to handle offensive playcalling was also huge, of course. There were a number of contributors on that final drive. Florida couldn't just take Burden out of the game and worry about no one else.

It’s a game Cook and Schrader said they would’ve lost last year, but clearly, this year isn’t last year.

This team can handle their business.