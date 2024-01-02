So, I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

1. Beating Ohio State absolutely counts.

No. 9 Missouri’s 14-3 win over No.7 Ohio State is valid. Look, I’m all about accountability.

If Missouri had not only lost to a Marvin Harrison Jr.-less team but a team that played a second-string quarterback and a third-string quarterback, Ohio State fans would be touting it. Missouri’s rival fan bases would be touting it. The media would be touting how great Ohio State is to beat a top-10 team at full strength with backups.

I certainly would’ve had something to say (just being honest) if the Tigers would've lost 3-0 because that's worse than losing by 40.

It would’ve been like the Chiefs defense allowing just one touchdown versus the Raiders on Christmas and the Kansas City offense literally giving the game away with two giveaways that led to touchdowns.

In short, if it was going to count if Ohio State won. It's going to count because Missouri won.



Brady Cook looked pretty bad in the first half but he came alive in the second half. That 50-yard completion to Speedy Johnson changed the tide of the game.

Two 90-yard drives to not only take the lead but put the game away in consecutive series.

Now, I’d like to say that I think Cody Schrader should’ve won the Offensive MVP award, although I have no issues with Cook winning the award.

But Schrader was the only offensive player who had anything going for himself before Johnson’s reception in the late third quarter.

His 29 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown is a lot of work, but honestly, I think he should’ve had closer to 40 carries.

Anyway, he finishes the season with 1,627 yards (Missouri's single-season rushing record) and 14 touchdowns. He can add that accolade to the long list of accomplishments he's received in the last 30 days.

He has to be a Mizzou Hall of Famer one day, right? I believe so.

What a way for him and this team to finish the season.

Every player on this team had “STP” (something to prove). The team of course had STP. But that makes me wonder what the motto will be next year. Missouri is no longer just an SEC team. It’s one of them ones. It’s an SEC Championship contender and with the expanded playoffs a College Football Playoff contender for sure.