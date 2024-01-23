I don't want to post a Missouri football-based column and not write about the team. Now, if something happens on a week it's not scheduled to come out, I'll change course and post a column.

During the offseason, I’ll post every other week.

It’s going to be a little different than it was in-season. I'll post one weekly during the season, which for me is from SEC Media Days through Missouri's final game.

Welcome to the offseason version of Four Down Territory.

1. Missouri's defensive coordinator search.

It has been a little over two weeks since Blake Baker decided to join the Bayou Bengals, and Mizzou's search for its fourth defensive coordinator in five years has stalled, I guess?

Maybe that's not the right word or phrase. But it's taken a little longer than anyone has expected.

We made a hot board of candidates and created profiles to go with them, but it appears Missouri has other plans.

Recently, it seemed like former Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin might've been in the driver's seat to fill the position. Now, it appears California defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon is among the leaders.

Sirmon played seven seasons in the NFL, has over 15 years of coaching experience and has been at Cal since 2018.

Stuff like this is why this column, originally designated to be an in-season column, will continue because college football really is year-round.

We'll see if Sirmon is the guy, and right now we just know he's a guy in contention.

I don't think there's a need to panic yet Mizzou fans. Has it been an odd amount of time doing this coaching search? Yes.

I'm sure seeing other Power 5 schools hire defensive coordinators hasn't made it any better. But a coaching search, especially for a coordinator, isn't easy.

There could be a litany of reasons as to why there hasn't been a hire, but it's better for Missouri to do its due diligence than to make a hasty and quick decision for the sake of making one.





If the search stretches into February, then there can be a different conversation, but for now, patience is key for Tigers fans.